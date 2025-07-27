NASCAR Cup PR

Preece and Keselowski Secure Top Five Finishes at Brickyard 400

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Brickyard 400 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sunday, July 27, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

4th – Ryan Preece
5th – Brad Keselowski
6th – Todd Gilliland
7th – Ryan Blaney
14th – Chris Buescher
15th – Austin Cindric
20th – Cole Custer
22nd – Josh Berry
31st – Zane Smith
32nd – Joey Logano
33rd – Noah Gragson
34th – Josh Bilicki
37th – Cody Ware

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Castrol The Engine Ford Mustang Dark Horse – ”For a car that doesn’t have track position and is starting 23rd, being able to finish fourth and execute it through strategy and restarts, that shows we have a really strong core. I feel like, ultimately, the finish was a good ending for us.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Body Guard Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Solid day for us. We were in position. At certain points we showed a lot of speed. We needed to catch a few breaks to win, which is normal for this race. We didn’t catch enough breaks but we caught some good breaks to finish in the top five with both RFK cars.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Delta Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Yeah, we pieced together a good day. Starting towards the back, it’s just hard to make up ground and pass, so we were trying to do the best job of strategy that we could. We made good moves to win the stage. I knew we were going to pay the price for it, but it was hard to give it up and nice when you’re able to hang on like that. We just scratched and clawed and were able to finish seventh. It was a day where we weren’t the best, but we made something happen, and those are the days that we should be proud of.”

TODD GILLILAND, No. 34 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It’s crazy to finish sixth here last year and this year, it’s chaotic for sure. There’s a lot of stuff that went into that one. Obviously, we missed a lot of the wrecks at the end. I felt like we had a plan to put ourselves in a good spot and advance through the field in the end and that’s all you can do. Our car had a lot of speed when we needed it, so I’m happy for that and for our Front Row guys.”

