RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Accident Derails Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team’s Run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 38th

Start: 20th

Points: 30th

“Man, I hate it for Get Bioethanol and everyone on this No. 3 team. Our Chevrolet was good and I was happy with the balance. We earned points in the first stage and I felt like we had a car capable of finishing inside the top-10. It was a chain reaction with the field checking up on the restart and there was nothing we could do. Smashed our entire nose in and our day was done.” -Austin Dillon

Strong Run for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Stalled by Damage in On-Track Incident

Finish: 25th

Start: 12th

Points: 15th

“We did the best we could with a tough situation today. We could fire off strong for the first five laps in our zone Chevrolet, then started to lose grip. Thought we would be okay and ran in the top six for the beginning of the race. The field got bunched together on a restart and we ended up with damage that ruined our chances of a decent day. Had we executed the way we needed to execute, we would have been there, but we will keep working together to get to where we need to be.” -Kyle Busch