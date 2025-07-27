NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Accident Derails Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team’s Run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 38th
Start: 20th
Points: 30th

“Man, I hate it for Get Bioethanol and everyone on this No. 3 team. Our Chevrolet was good and I was happy with the balance. We earned points in the first stage and I felt like we had a car capable of finishing inside the top-10. It was a chain reaction with the field checking up on the restart and there was nothing we could do. Smashed our entire nose in and our day was done.” -Austin Dillon

Strong Run for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Stalled by Damage in On-Track Incident

Finish: 25th
Start: 12th
Points: 15th

“We did the best we could with a tough situation today. We could fire off strong for the first five laps in our zone Chevrolet, then started to lose grip. Thought we would be okay and ran in the top six for the beginning of the race. The field got bunched together on a restart and we ended up with damage that ruined our chances of a decent day. Had we executed the way we needed to execute, we would have been there, but we will keep working together to get to where we need to be.” -Kyle Busch

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis
Next article
Wallace Hangs On To Win Dramatic Brickyard 400 in Double Overtime

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bubba Wallace earns historic Cup victory in Brickyard 400
03:27
Video thumbnail
Indy NXS Race Winner Connor Zilisch and Race Winning Owner Dale Earnhardt Jr
33:02
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch scores dramatic victory at Indianapolis
03:28
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for second Truck victory of 2025 at Lucas Oil IRP
03:03

Latest articles

Collet Completes Weekend Sweep as Hauger Stumbles at Laguna Seca

Official Release -
Brazil’s Caio Collet completed a doubleheader sweep of the INDY NXT by Firestone weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, thrusting himself into championship contention with three races to go.
Read more

Tasca Racing Shows Consistency and Firepower at NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Official Release -
Bob Tasca III and the Motorcraft Quick Lane Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car team turned in a solid performance this weekend at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals
Read more

Beard Motorsports: Jesse Love Jr. Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Race Recap

Official Release -
Jesse Love Jr. (Started 35th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 167 of 168)
Read more

Sonoma Event Recap for the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by POWEREDGE

Official Release -
Hagan earned his first No. 1 qualifier of the 2025 season and it marked the 51st No. 1 qualifier of his career.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category