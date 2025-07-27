Rick Ware Racing: Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup PR

RICK WARE RACING
Brickyard 400
Date: July 27, 2025
Event: Brickyard 400 (Round 22 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile rectangular oval)
Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages (50 laps/50 laps/60 laps)
Note: Race extended eight laps past its scheduled 160-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 37th / Accident, completed 58 of 168 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 149 points)

RWR Notes:

● Cody Ware soldiered through a malfunctioning coolsuit that intensified the hot and humid conditions endured during the Brickyard 400 Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A tough race became even tougher when Ware was caught up in an accident following the lap-56 restart. Damage to the No. 51 Arby’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse sent Ware to the garage, where the team ultimately retired from the race after attempting repairs.

Race Notes:

● Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400 to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Indianapolis. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was .222 of a second.

● Wallace was the 13th different winner in the 22 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 28 laps.

● Only 22 of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Indianapolis with a four-point advantage over second-place William Byron.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

