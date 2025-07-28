KALITTA, PROCK, G. STANFIELD & GADSON CELEBRATE WINS AT DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

Kalitta rolls to first TF win of 2025

SONOMA, Calif. (July 27, 2025) – Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta won for the first time this season in front of a massive crowd on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, defeating reigning world champion Antron Brown in the final round of the 37th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Greg Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 12th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

With a huge crowd on hand, Kalitta went 3.752-seconds at 334.57 mph in his 12,000-horsepower dragster to power past Brown’s run of 4.067, rolling to his 56th career victory. Kalitta has been spectacular during qualifying with six No. 1 qualifiers but had struggled to put four consistent rounds together on raceday until Sunday.

He knocked off Ron August Jr. and Josh Hart to reach the final round, and then stormed past Brown in the finals. It hands the former world champion his sixth career victory at Sonoma Raceway, which is now the most in Top Fuel history at the facility. Remarkably, it’s his first victory in Sonoma since 2005 and one Kalitta will certainly treasure.

“We’ve been trying to get a win for quite a while. Obviously, we’re qualifying well and for me, it’s definitely a confidence builder,” Kalitta said. “Back in the day, when I first started, this was the first place I won, so it definitely has a lot of cool history for me and it’s always nice to come out here.

“Antron is never easy. I was just happy when the light came on in my lane. It’s been a while. It’s good timing for me and my team, you know, going into the stretch here.”

Brown advanced to the finals for the third time this year after knocking off Ida Zetterstrom, Justin Ashley and points leader Shawn Langdon, who now holds a 48-point advantage against Tony Stewart after 12 races.

In Funny Car, points leader and reigning world champion Prock picked up his fifth victory in 2025 for John Force Racing, defeating rookie Spencer Hyde in his Chevrolet SS with a pass of 3.904 at 333.82 in the championship round. It gives the standout his first career victory at Sonoma as well, as Prock continued his dominant reign in the Funny Car ranks.

On Sunday, that included a 340-mph run – the first of the year in Funny Car – as the world record-holder went 3.833 at 340.90 in his opening-round win against Cruz Pedregon. He followed with wins against Paul Lee and Seattle winner Matt Hagan, setting up the matchup with Hyde.

Prock left first and never trailed in an impressive wire-to-wire win, strengthening his hold in the loaded Funny Car ranks. His points lead is now 201 over Hagan, continuing his incredible run in the last season and a half.

“This is huge with the crowd here all weekend long. It was outstanding, and I never realized how many fans I had here in Sonoma County,” Prock said.

“We struggled in qualifying and struggled in Seattle last weekend, so we had a lot of work to do. We went to work and we had four different setups that we were trying throughout the weekend, and we came across something that showed a little potential.

“You really only have to focus on just leaving the starting line, and then keeping it in the groove. So, this was a good test for me today.”

Hyde reached his second final round in what has been a standout rookie campaign, defeating Alexis DeJoria, Ron Capps and Jack Beckman.

Returning to Pro Stock this season, Greg Stanfield got to enjoy a remarkable moment, defeating his son, Aaron, in the final round with a run of 6.552 at 211.49 in his Janac Brothers/Rod Shop Pro Stock car. It’s the first-ever Pro Stock matchup for the father-son standouts and gives Stanfield his first victory in the class since 2011.

The all-Elite Motorsports final round also gave the powerhouse team its first win of 2025, stopping the string of dominance from KB Titan Racing. It’s the sixth career professional win for Stanfield, who reached the final round on a wild day, pedaling to wins against Matt Latino and reigning world champion Greg Anderson.

It set up a thrilling father-son duel in the final round and Stanfield had enough to chase down his son, who had a strong .016 reaction time but slowed to a 6.568 at 209.39. G. Stanfield had shown strong improvements all season, but this will be a moment that will be hard to top en route to his first career victory at Sonoma Raceway.

“We both obviously dream about this, so to be able to do it’s incredible,” Stanfield said. “I’m just blessed to be able to have this opportunity to race Aaron. I can’t describe it. Who won doesn’t matter. Our deal was who left first and Aaron got me, so he actually won. The win light came on my side, but he actually won.

“It was just a fun day. How we ended up here, I haven’t figured that out yet. Our job is to do the best we can, so he was just another competitor to me, but deep down, it’s Aaron. He’s better than me, so for me to win, I’m going to have to do some extra.”

A. Stanfield, the defending event winner in Pro Stock, reached the finals for the first time this season and 26th time in his career on the strength of round wins against Cory Reed, Cody Coughlin and No. 1 qualifier and points leader Dallas Glenn. Glenn’s lead is now 37 points over Anderson through 10 Pro Stock races.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Richard Gadson bounced back from Saturday’s disappointment in the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout in the best – and quickest – way possible, defeating John Hall in the final round on Sunday in Sonoma with a run of 6.756 at 199.97 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki.

Gadson, who qualified No. 1 for the first time in his career, went red by .001 in the final round of Saturday’s bonus race to Matt Smith, but shrugged off that frustration with a spectacular raceday. He defeated B Hawkes and Angie Smith to reach the final round and then chased down Hall, who went 6.807 at 196.04. It hands Gadson his second career victory, with both coming in the last five races.

Saturday’s red light was the chief motivator on Sunday, but Gadson was thrilled to earn a second win so quickly after picking up his first career Pro Stock Motorcycle victory last month in Bristol.

“This is all about getting right back after it following that red light and I probably couldn’t think of a better way to do it than how this day turned out,” Gadson said.

“Normally, when something like that happens, you’ve got to sit on it for a week or however long until the next race. Luckily for me, I got to go back out the next day and try it again. Today, revenge was on my mind. We all find our motivators from different things and that’s the kind of guy I am.

John Hall is a good friend of mine, but he beat me in Norwalk and that one kind of slipped through the cracks. To bring this home is really big.”

Hall reached the final round for the second time in three races, defeating Chris Bostick, points leader Gaige Herrera and Smith, who won the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout on Saturday. Herrera leaves Sonoma with a 70-point lead over Gadson.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action Aug. 14-17 with the 43rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals from Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minn.

SONOMA, Calif. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 37th annual Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway. The race is the 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Doug Kalitta; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Ida Zetterstrom; 9. Ron August; 10. Tony Stewart.

FUNNY CAR:

Austin Prock; 2. Spencer Hyde; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Hunter Green; 9. Chad Green; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Jason Rupert; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Daniel Wilkerson; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. J.R. Todd.

PRO STOCK:

Greg Stanfield; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. Matt Latino; 8. Cody Coughlin; 9. Cory Reed; 10. Stephen Bell; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Erica Enders; 16. Deric Kramer.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Richard Gadson; 2. John Hall; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Jianna Evaristo; 5. Gaige Herrera; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Clayton Howey; 10. Freddie Camarena; 11. Charles Poskey; 12. Brad Hawkes.

SONOMA, Calif. — Sunday’s final results from the 37th annual Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway. The race is the 12th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.752 seconds, 334.57 mph def. Antron Brown, 4.067 seconds, 229.74 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.904, 333.82 def. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 3.956, 323.35.

Pro Stock — Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.552, 211.49 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.568, 209.39.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.756, 199.97 def. John Hall, Beull, 6.807, 196.04.

Super Stock — Trey Vetter, Chevy Camaro, 9.621, 133.49 def. Kevin Motter, Camaro, 10.136, 128.76.

Stock Eliminator — Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 9.586, 121.91 def. Chad Loge, Plymouth Sport Fury, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — Dale Green, Dragster, 9.054, 151.39 def. Trey Vetter, Dragster, 9.756, 155.38.

Super Gas — Val Torres, Chevy Corvette, 9.887, 161.19 def. Larry Scarth, Corvette, 9.880, 157.89.

Top Sportsman — Aaron Steinkey, Chevy Camaro, 14.089, 88.40 was unopposed.

SONOMA, Calif. — Final round-by-round results from the 37th annual Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway, the 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Josh Hart, 3.746, 329.26 def. Tony Stewart, 10.343, 68.96; Shawn Langdon, 3.688, 336.65 def. Brittany Force, 3.721, 289.26; Antron Brown, 3.718, 336.07 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.739, 323.12; Justin Ashley, 3.750, 330.55 def. Clay Millican, 3.718, 331.04; Doug Kalitta, 3.703, 332.92 def. Ron August, 3.826, 319.98;

QUARTERFINALS — Brown, 3.740, 336.15 def. Ashley, 3.817, 322.42; Langdon, 8.019, 86.37 was unopposed; Kalitta, 3.719, 336.65 def. Hart, 4.813, 153.30;

SEMIFINALS — Brown, 4.195, 251.81 def. Langdon, 5.322, 166.05; Kalitta, 3.734, 335.40 was unopposed;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.752, 334.57 def. Brown, 4.067, 229.74.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Hunter Green, Dodge Charger, 3.915, 333.00 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 9.262, 81.34; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.833, 340.90 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.395, 204.14; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.839, 332.43 def. Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 3.995, 312.42; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.884, 333.91 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 8.446, 75.02; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.051, 251.72 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.367, 201.43; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.870, 332.75 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.913, 332.84; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.854, 337.41 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.907, 334.65; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.085, 280.14 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.615, 277.66;

QUARTERFINALS — Hagan, 3.937, 331.36 def. Tasca III, 3.936, 333.49; Beckman, 3.924, 329.18 def. H. Green, 7.517, 80.47; Prock, 3.887, 335.48 def. Lee, 3.934, 321.65; Hyde, 3.872, 333.00 def. Capps, 3.886, 333.25;

SEMIFINALS — Prock, 3.927, 333.91 def. Hagan, 3.937, 327.11; Hyde, 5.235, 146.05 def. Beckman, Foul – Centerline;

FINAL — Prock, 3.904, 333.82 def. Hyde, 3.956, 323.35.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.503, 210.93 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.616, 115.22; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 15.079, 59.28 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.505, 210.01 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 7.647, 158.11; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.482, 209.72 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 9.939, 94.30; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.511, 211.66 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.482, 210.54; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.467, 210.80 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.553, 209.56; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.461, 211.89 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.650, 206.29; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.502, 211.36 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.552, 209.85;

QUARTERFINALS — G. Stanfield, 9.400, 119.56 def. Latino, 13.041, 75.79; A. Stanfield, 8.061, 148.54 def. C. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.540, 210.54 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.576, 209.72; Glenn, 6.485, 211.16 def. J. Coughlin, 12.256, 93.77;

SEMIFINALS — G. Stanfield, 7.236, 203.46 def. Anderson, 14.248, 57.35; A. Stanfield, 6.579, 209.85 def. Glenn, 13.896, 61.08;

FINAL — G. Stanfield, 6.552, 211.49 def. A. Stanfield, 6.568, 209.39.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Angie Smith, Buell, 6.780, 199.23 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.821, 197.42; Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.775, 199.64 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.737, 200.29 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.976, 192.77; John Hall, 6.729, 201.70 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.910, 193.35; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.785, 200.56 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.094, 190.89; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.744, 200.56 def. Brad Hawkes, Suzuki, Foul – Outer Boundary;

QUARTERFINALS — Hall, 6.739, 200.50 def. Herrera, 6.813, 198.52; M. Smith, 6.817, 199.43 def. Evaristo, 6.809, 198.76; Gadson, 6.779, 200.50 def. A. Smith, Broke;

SEMIFINALS — Hall, 6.782, 199.43 def. M. Smith, 6.817, 198.41; Gadson, 6.817, 199.14 was unopposed;

FINAL — Gadson, 6.756, 199.97 def. Hall, 6.807, 196.04.

SONOMA, Calif. — Point standings (top 10) following the 37th annual Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway, the 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 990; 2. Tony Stewart, 942; 3. Justin Ashley, 879; 4. Doug Kalitta, 869; 5. Antron Brown, 779; 6. Brittany Force, 738; 7. Clay Millican, 605; 8. Steve Torrence, 569; 9. Josh Hart, 539; 10. Shawn Reed, 422.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 1,020; 2. Matt Hagan, 819; 3. Jack Beckman, 815; 4. Ron Capps, 782; 5. Paul Lee, 735; 6. J.R. Todd, 621; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 617; 8. Spencer Hyde, 568; 9. Bob Tasca III, 534; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 533.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 1,045; 2. Greg Anderson, 1,008; 3. Matt Hartford, 654; 4. Cory Reed, 603; 5. Eric Latino, 525; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 511; 7. Greg Stanfield, 474; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 464; 9. Cody Coughlin, 429; 10. Deric Kramer, 414.

Pro Stock Motorcycle