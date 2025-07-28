Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG

No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 23rd

AJ Allmendinger qualified ninth for the Brickyard 400. When the first caution flag was displayed, Allmendinger was scored in 10th, reporting the car was tight landing. The team came to pit road for a two tire stop with an air pressure adjustment. Allmendinger went on to finish the opening stage in 10th. At the stage break, the No. 16 came to pit road for four tires and fuel before getting being involved in a stack up on the restart, resulting in damage to the nose and splitter of the car. The team made repairs to the car and Allmendinger went on to finish in 23rd.

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 26th

Stage 1 Finish: 29th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 28th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet team started Sunday’s Brickyard 400 from the 26th position. Early in the opening stage, Dillon reported the No. 10 Chevy as as building free. The team made their first set of adjustments during the lap 17 caution, but proved to not help the handling of the Sea Best Chevy. Taking advantage of the lap 50 stage break, the team had an extended stop on pit road for major adjustments. Unfortunately, on the lap 55 restart, Dillon received front end damage when the field stacked up and caused an accordion affect. Managing the damage to the best of their abilities and making repairs throughout the remainder of the race, Dillon and the No. 10 team crossed the finish line in the 28th position, three laps down to the leaders.

OBVIOUSLY, THE RESTART THERE REALLY SEEMED TO HINDER WHAT HAPPENED TODAY. WHAT WAS YOUR BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM TODAY?

“Disappointing obviously, but things like that happen and you can’t predict everything. That has been what has been so cool about this In-Season Challenge for everybody. I just hate that we didn’t get to give them a run for it there. I don’t think they would say as a team that they had the best day either. I think if all things are equal and we don’t knock the nose off on that restart, we are probably sitting in a pretty good position to put some pressure on him and race him out pretty solid. The first-half of the race, we were okay, and then we had a bad run there at the end of Stage One. So, I think we were going to be able to get the car back right and challenge him, but it just didn’t work out that way and it’s disappointing. Something happened where it knocked off all the air duct, and pinched off the air so the motor wouldn’t run down the straightaways. Then you are just kind of riding for the rest of the day.” – Ty Dillon



