Flying Lizard Motorsports Brings Championship Charge to Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (July 29, 2025) – Flying Lizard Motorsports heads to the scenic 4.048-mile circuit of Road America this weekend for Rounds 7 and 8 of the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship. Following a strong showing at Watkins Glen International, the team brings momentum and two cars firmly in the title hunt to one of North America’s most iconic road courses.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to Road America,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It’s such an iconic circuit with a rich history, and the fan support here is always incredible. We’re coming into the weekend with solid momentum. We had good speed last race, we just need to convert that this weekend, and after a productive test at this track a few weeks ago, we’re confident in our setup and the potential we have heading into the event.”

The No. 41 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 of Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller currently holds third place in the ProAm championship standings, while the No. 14 “Sparklefarts” Lamborghini of Slade Stewart and Andy Lee sits just behind in fourth. With only six rounds remaining in the 12-race season, every point is critical as the team aims to close the gap to the leaders.

This weekend marks the series’ first visit to Road America since 2023, a track known for its high-speed straights, technical corners, and heavy braking. For Nemschoff, a Wisconsin native, Road America is also a homecoming event, adding extra motivation for the No. 41 squad. Stewart and Lee, who have been steadily climbing the standings, are focused on converting their speed into more podium finishes, currently claiming the team’s only win of 2025.

At the Watkins Glen double header last month, Flying Lizard Motorsports earned another podium finish and a pair of top-five results in each race, including a front-row sweep in qualifying for Race Two. Miller and Nemschoff led laps in both races, while Stewart and Lee showcased strong pace and late-race fighting spirit, despite contact that cost them a podium finish on Sunday. The team will carry the momentum from a strong performing weekend and build that consistency to continue to accumulate valuable championship points.

With a victory and multiple podium finishes so far this season, both Flying Lizard entries remain firmly in the championship fight as the series heads into the second half of the year. Race one will take place on Saturday, August 2nd at 11:55 AM CT, followed by race two on Sunday at 9:25 AM CT. Both can be viewed in their entirety on Peacock.

