Berry Looks to Build on Strong Iowa Run from 2024

Josh Berry showed speed in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway last season, starting third, leading 32 laps, and finishing seventh while driving a Ford Mustang for his previous team. It was a standout performance at the .875-mile short track – one he’s looking to build on this weekend.

Berry returns to Iowa for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350, this time behind the wheel of the No. 21 Menards/Masterforce Tools Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing. The race will mark the debut of a new green-and-black Masterforce Tools paint scheme.

Berry’s effort is backed by the team’s alliance with Team Penske, which also found success at Iowa in 2024 when Ryan Blaney led the most laps and took the win in his Blue Oval.

With a strong record at Iowa, Berry enters the weekend with confidence.

“I’m excited to get back to Iowa,” Berry said. “We really had a good race there last year, led laps, and we found ourselves in contention.

“So hopefully we can go back and do the same thing. I think it should be a good opportunity for us, and we’ve proven when we get to execute and get the car like we need to, we can get to the front.”

Cup Series action kicks off Saturday with practice at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:40 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV.

Sunday’s 350-lap, 306.25-mile event is scheduled to go green just after 3:30 p.m. ET, with race coverage on USA. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 70 and 210.

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 341 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more. Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.