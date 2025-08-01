Spire Motorsports Partners With Fly Alliance For Daytona, Las Vegas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 1, 2025) – In the ever-competitive world of NASCAR Cup Series racing, speed and efficiency play symbiotic roles not just on the track, but also in the air as teams look to navigate the 38-race schedule in the most productive manner possible.

When Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson and his team of drivers, crew chiefs and executive leadership need to get to the track and home with speed and precession, they look to Fly Alliance as the organization’s go to air-travel provider on a weekly basis.

To further fortify the relationship, Spire Motorsports will partner with Fly Alliance, the premier choice in private aviation, for a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, beginning with the August 23 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“We founded Fly Alliance to deliver best-in-class private aviation solutions for elite travelers, and there’s no industry that demands precision, speed, and flexibility quite like motorsports,” said Christopher Tasca, President and Co-Founder, Fly Alliance. “As both a business leader and a driver in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, I understand firsthand the intense logistical demands of racing—from tight schedules to rapid team movement and equipment transport. Our partnership with Spire Motorsports reflects Fly Alliance’s deep commitment to performance, reliability, and service. We’re proud to support their journey both in the air and on the track.”

Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, will pilot the No. 71 Fly Alliance Chevrolet ZL1 at the “World Center of Racing” in the final event of the regular season before NASCAR sets the 16-team playoff field that will compete for 2025 championship honors. McDowell’s Spire Motorsports’ stablemate Justin Haley will showcase the Fly Alliance livery later in the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second of two 2025 races at the 1.5-mile paved oval.

Fly Alliance provides unparalleled access to one of the largest and most diverse private jet fleets, offering tailored aviation solutions designed to exceed the expectations of the world’s most discerning travelers. The company’s commitment to safety, luxury, and reliability ensures a seamless travel experience, backed by industry-leading expertise and financial stability. With a dedication to excellence, Fly Alliance delivers unmatched global access and white-glove service, making private jet travel effortless and exceptional.

“When you work in a business that demands flexibility and many times requires on-demand air travel, it’s imperative to partner with an organization that understands those demands and can react in real time,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Chris Tasca and his team at Fly Alliance are the best in the private aviation business and their fleet is second to none. We don’t just depend on Fly Alliance to get us from place to place, we also utilize their aircraft to serve as a comfortable and private space where I can communicate with our drivers, crew chiefs and team leaders before and after a race weekend. No detail is ever left to chance, and safety is always the first priority. The service has been exceptional since our first flight.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on NBC and streamed on Max Saturday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 26th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Fly Alliance …

Fly Alliance is a global private aviation company offering a comprehensive suite of services including on-demand charter, jet card programs, fractional aircraft ownership, parts sales, maintenance, and full-service aircraft management. Headquartered at Orlando Executive Airport, Fly Alliance operates a fleet of over 30 aircraft with a growing international footprint that includes operations across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East. Known for its deep expertise and concierge-level service, Fly Alliance serves a diverse clientele of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, and professional sports teams.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.