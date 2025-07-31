Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Iowa Speedway

LeBron James’ I PROMISE School: This week at Kaulig Companies Headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Matt Kaulig headed up a school supply drive for third through eighth grade students at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE School. Kaulig Giving has partnered with LeBron James’ foundation to help local Akron, Ohio area students every year since 2018. To see more on the event, click HERE.

Play Ball: Ty Dillon will make the trip from Iowa Speedway on Saturday evening to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. Dillon will take part in pre-game activities as Major League Baseball makes its debut at ‘The Last Great Coliseum.’ Fans can tune in for the game on FOX starting at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Ride of the Season: After starting the In-Season Challenge as the 32nd seed, Ty Dillon knocked out multiple heavy hitters in the bracket style elimination and made his way to the Championship Round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With a Cinderella Story for the ages, Dillon came up just shy of winning the Million Dollar prize against Ty Gibbs.

At Iowa Speedway:

Kaulig Racing has made two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Iowa Speedway.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing has made 12 starts at Iowa, earning four top-10 finishes.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Iowa Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

This week the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet will feature retail partner Hy-Vee. Hy-Vee is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Its slogan, “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle,” expresses the foundation of the company’s operating philosophy. Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores in eight Midwestern states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, August 3

Ty Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 11:15 a.m. CT to meet fans and sign autographs on Sunday, August 3.

﻿At Iowa Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his first Cup Series start at Iowa Speedway this weekend for the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, August 3, when the Cup Series makes his second appearance at the Newton, Iowa track.

While this will be the first start for Dillon in the Cup Series, he has starts at the short track in the Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series.

In the Xfinity Series, Dillon has six starts with four top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and all six finishes in the top 14. His best finish in the series is second in both 2016 races. Dillon’s best showing at the track in the series was during the July 30, 2016, race where Dillon started the race 15th and led 83 of the 250 laps before finishing second to Erik Jones.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon has four starts with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes. He has a career-best finish of second in 2012 and has led a total 110 laps at the track in the series.

Dillon has two starts at the track in the ARCA Menards Series, including his lone win at the track in 2011 when he won from the pole position after leading 193 of 200 laps.

“With the In-Season Challenge over, we’re going into Iowa this weekend and resetting our goals to continue the momentum of the last five weeks and finish our season on a strong note. Iowa has always been one of my favorite tracks, but its been a while since I’ve run there. The surface is really old and worn out and the patches add character and make it unique for us. It’s going to be cool to be back there again this weekend.” – Ty Dillon on Iowa Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Celsius: Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins. As the Official Energy Drink of Kaulig Racing, Celsius fuels Allmendinger and the No. 16 team every race weekend to keep them performing at their best.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Friday, August 1

AJ Allmendinger with be at the Freeway Meat & Grocery 5500 East University Ave. Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 on Friday, August 1, at 6:15 P.M. CT to meet fans, sign autographs and sample Celsius.

At Iowa Speedway:

So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, AJ Allmendinger has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes. Allmendinger currently sits 18th in driver point standings.



“Iowa was a unique racetrack last year; with the repaved corners and the old pavement straight aways, it made the track tricky. It will be interesting to see, after a year with the repaved corners, how the track feels. Last year, we had decent speed before the issues we had. I enjoyed driving the track and I’m looking forward to getting back there, continuing the find speed in our race car and putting together a strong weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Iowa Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Daniel Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.

At Iowa Speedway:

Daniel Dye will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Iowa Speedway. In his first start at Iowa with Kaulig Racing last year, he earned a top-10 finish.

Dye has made two ARCA Menards Series starts at Iowa and earned a runner-up finish.



“Iowa is another track I had the opportunity to make an Xfinity Series start at with Kaulig Racing last year and ended up coming home with a top-10 finish. I almost won an ARCA race there a few years ago, so it’s been a track that’s been pretty good to me in the couple of starts I’ve made there. Hopefully we can carry some momentum from our top-10 finish last week.” – Daniel Dye on Iowa Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Benesch

Carson Hocevar, No. 11 Benesch Chevrolet

Benesch: Benesch and Kaulig Racing will team up at Iowa Speedway for the HyVee Perks 250. Benesch, an AmLaw 200 law firm with more than 450 attorneys and offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Wilmington, continues to be recognized by the legal industry.

At Iowa Speedway:

Carson Hocevar has two starts at Iowa Speedway. He made his track debut in 2019 in the ARCA Menards Series where he earned a fourth-place finish and in last seasons inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the track, Hocevar finished 14th.



“I love to race, anywhere, anytime, so when I was asked to drive the Kaulig Xfinity car at Iowa, I jumped at the opportunity,” said the enthusiastic Hocevar. “I’m grateful to the team at Kaulig Racing for believing in me and to Jeff Dickerson and my Spire team for letting me have some fun with the 11 team this weekend. I promise to make the most of it.” – Carson Hocevar on Iowa Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway in the HyVee Perks 250. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

At Iowa Speedway:

Christian Eckes will make his first start at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the HyVee Perks 250.

Eckes has made one start at Iowa in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and four starts in the ARCA Menards Series, earning a best finish of second.



“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced at Iowa, but I’m looking forward to getting back there with our No. 16 team. We were fortunate enough to do the tire test a few months back with Chevrolet, so I’m optimistic that we will have a great handle on the car when we unload. The track was pretty treacherous and different than what I remembered with the new asphalt, so making sure that our No. 16 Celsius Chevy is good both short-term & long-term will be important.” – Christian Eckes on Iowa Speedway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

Friday, August 1

AJ Allmendinger with be at the Freeway Meat & Grocery 5500 East University Ave. Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 on Friday, August 1, at 6:15 P.M. CT to meet fans, sign autographs and sample Celsius.

Sunday, August 3

Ty Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 11:15 a.m. CT to meet fans and sign autographs on Sunday, August 3.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.