Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Iowa

Iowa Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 3

0.875-Mile Short Track

3:30 PM ET

Location: Newton, Iowa

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 23 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 2nd (Indianapolis)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 3rd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Iowa Races 22 388 1 Wins 3 32 0 Poles 1 22 1 Top 5 11 130 0 Top 10 14 196 0 Laps Led 873 10,129 80 Stage Wins 8 70 1 Average Finish 12.8 14.0 34.0

Kyle Larson turns 33 years old on Thursday.

In his last 11 short track races, the Elk Grove, California, native has three poles, two wins, two runner-up finishes, eight top fives, 10 top 10s and seven stage wins.

In 19 short track starts in the Next Gen era, Larson has led 1,546 laps, 247 more than the next closest driver. He’s earned four victories in those events, second among active drivers and also has the most stage wins with seven. He has an average starting position of 7.11.

Larson sits third in the regular season points standings, trailing leader and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by 15 markers.

Larson won the pole for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Iowa Speedway last summer. He led 80 laps and won stage two. However, while running fifth on lap 219, he was caught up in an incident that relegated him to a 34th-place finish.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 13th (Indianapolis)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 1st

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Iowa Races 22 344 1 Wins 1 20 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 7 111 1 Top 10 12 183 1 Laps Led 374 5,900 1 Stage Wins 1 39 0 Average Finish 10.1 12.7 3.0

Chase Elliott continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, now by four tallies over Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

The 29-year-old has one short track win in the Cup Series, earning a victory at Martinsville Speedway in the fall of 2020 after leading 236 laps. Elliott won the non-points-paying Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, a 0.25-mile oval, earlier this year.

In the Next Gen era on short tracks, Elliott is tied for third in both top-five finishes (eight) and top 10s (14). His 574 laps led rank sixth and 654 points earned rank fourth, while his three stage wins are tied for fourth. His average finish of 7.72 is good for third best.

Elliott’s average finish of 10.14 this season leads all drivers and is his best in a season after 22 races. He is the only driver to finish in the top 20 in all 22 races. Only three other drivers have reached 22 top-20 finishes through 22 events in a season (Dale Earnhardt in 1987, Bill Elliott in 1988 and Ricky Rudd in 1991).

In last year’s inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, Elliott started ninth and finished third. His 5.5 average running position ranked third.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 16th (Indianapolis)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 2nd

No. 24 RAPTOR Chevrolet



2025 Cup Career Iowa Races 22 274 1 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 7 61 1 Top 10 11 115 1 Laps Led 769 3,747 0 Stage Wins 7 30 0 Average Finish 14.8 15.1 2.0

William Byron has led the NASCAR Cup Series regular season points standings for 17 weeks this season and has been no worse than second, where he currently resides, just four markers behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Four races remain in the regular season.

Through 22 races, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has paced the field for 769 laps in 13 events, the second-most races with a lap led and the second-most total laps led.

In the Next Gen era on short tracks, Byron has led 590 laps (fourth), scored 595 points (sixth) and has an average finish of 11.79. He also has two wins which is tied for fourth most.

Byron is no stranger to success at Iowa Speedway with a win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2016 and a victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2017. He finished runner up in last year’s inaugural Cup Series event.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 32 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 9th (Indianapolis)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 9th



No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Iowa Races 22 347 1 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 5 45 0 Top 10 12 108 1 Laps Led 160 1,528 0 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 16.4 19.2 8.0

Alex Bowman ranks ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings and sits 63 points above the cutline with only four races remaining before the playoffs.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has recorded 12 top-10 finishes through 22 races in 2025, tied for his most at this point in any year.

Bowman is one of only four drivers with multiple poles this year.

On short tracks in the Next Gen era, Bowman has earned six top-10 finishes. He also has two career short track wins (Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway), both in 2021 with Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman has led in 12 of 22 events this year. His 160 laps led in 2025 are his highest total since 2021.

In the inaugural Cup Series event at Iowa Speedway last year, Bowman charged from his 33rd-place starting spot to finish eighth.

For this weekend’s race at Iowa, the featured Best Friends Animal Society partner is the Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Iowa Races 22 1,403 1** Wins 5 317* 0 Poles 5 258* 1* Top 5 30 1,309* 2* Top 10 49* 2,236* 3* Laps Led 2,176* 84,488* 81 Stage Wins 16* 131 1**



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

With Kyle Larson finishing second and Alex Bowman ninth on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports remains the only organization to place at least one car in the top 10 of every event in 2025. That streak goes back 30 races to last season, the longest such run of any team in the Next Gen era.

The Hendrick Motorsports engine shop now stands at 547 national series victories, just three short of an unprecedented 550. The organization’s engines have powered teams to 39 points paying NASCAR Cup Series victories in the Next Gen era, the most of any organization.

JR Motorsports won its 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series win this past weekend at Indy. All 100 have come with a Hendrick Motorsports engine under the hood.

Hendrick Motorsports has led 2,176 laps through 22 events this year, accounting for 39% of all circuits completed in the Cup Series and more than any other team by 1,076.

With 16, the organization leads the series in stage wins and is tied for the most through a season’s first 22 races all time.

Chase Elliott, William Byron and Larson currently hold the first, second and third spots respectively in the Cup Series regular season points standings. It is the seventh week Hendrick Motorsports has held the top three spots, the most in any season by any team in history.

Hendrick Motorsports scored three top-10 finishes in last year’s inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway. Larson won the pole, led 80 laps and won the second stage. Byron led the team with a second-place finish with Elliott coming home third and Bowman eighth.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on returning to Iowa Speedway: “We had a good weekend going there last year securing the pole, a stage win and leading a lot of laps before getting caught up in an incident. I think it’s going to be quite a bit different this year. I watched the IndyCar race, and it appeared the new pavement has changed quite a bit, and I imagine the grip level has changed quite a bit more, I don’t really know yet but it’s going to be different. But as I said before, we were good last year so hopefully we’ll be good again.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on what getting the 15 points that come with the regular season championship would mean: “They’d be huge for sure. I’ve been on both sides of the coin there. We’ve been (in) years where we have not had many playoff points and I’ve had a couple years where we’ve had a bunch. I promise, it is a lot easier when you have a lot in the bank. That’s a much better way to go about it. The way the system is, with so many things kind of being out of your control, it’s nice to have something to fall back on. So of course, yeah, we want it all.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on the team as it heads to Iowa Speedway: “Everyone works so hard on the No. 24 team. This is probably the best this team has been on all fronts. We keep finding the small things to improve on and I know there’s no quit. We ran really well in Indy even though the results don’t reflect it and now we’re heading to Iowa (Speedway) where I know we can run well. I really like that track so I’m excited to see what we can do.

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on racing at Iowa Speedway: “Racing at Iowa (Speedway) is always a challenge but one I really enjoy. It’s a place where you’ve got to be aggressive but smart, and track position is huge. Last year we had to start deep in the field and fought our way up to eighth, so we know what it takes to get around there.”