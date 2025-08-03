RCR NCS Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Show Speed for Top-10 Result at Iowa Speedway

Finish: 10th

Start: 18th

Points: 28th

“Top-10 for our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet. That feels like a win with the way things have been going. We had a really fast car today. Cautions did not go our way. I feel like we had a top-five car for sure if things had played out a bit differently. It was a blast out there and felt good to race up front with those guys and be in contention.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Rebound for Top-20 Finish at Iowa Speedway

Finish: 20th

Start: 37th

Points: 15th

“We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. Crew chief Randall Burnett made some race strategy calls that got us into the top-10 and earned us some stage points, but we lost that track position in Stage 3 and struggled to return to the front. Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today but didn’t have enough.” -Kyle Busch