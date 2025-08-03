Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Iowa – 08.03.25

BRISCOE NOTCHES RUNNER-UP FINISH IN IOWA

The Joe Gibbs Racing Driver Scores Third Runner-up Finish in the Last Four Races

NEWTON, Iowa (Aug. 3, 2025) – Polesitter Chase Briscoe added another runner-up finish to his résumé in Sunday afternoon’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was unable to catch race winner William Byron during the final run, but still secured his third second-place finish in the last four races. Briscoe continues to build momentum with just three events remaining before the playoffs begin.

Bubba Wallace followed up last weekend’s victory at Indianapolis with a sixth-place finish Sunday at Iowa. Wallace’s day was eventful – contact with another car resulted in a broken toe link – but his 23XI Racing team was more than up to the task. Despite having to take two free passes, Wallace rallied to earn his 10th top-10 finish of the season.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Iowa Speedway

Race 23 of 36 – 306.25 miles, 350 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Byron*

2nd, CHASE BRISCOE

3rd, Brad Keselowski*

4th, Ryan Blaney*

5th, Ryan Preece*

6th, BUBBA WALLACE

15th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

16th, ERIK JONES

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

19th, TYLER REDDICK

21st, RILEY HERBST

24th, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Did you have anything for William Bryon during the last run of the race?

“First off, I just want to apologize to the 45 (Tyler Reddick) and the 20 (Christopher Bell), that was just a boneheaded move on my part. Got in there and got loose and ruined their day, that was 100 percent on me. In the end I was running William (Byron) down and I thought I was in the catbird seat there. I got there and kind of stalled out. I experienced that when I was leading earlier, I caught the back of the field and it was the same thing, as soon as I got there it just kind of died. It’s unfortunate, you are limited in where you can go with the repave. Overall a great finish for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota, it was cool. Johnny (Morris, Bass Pro Shops owner) was here and I was wanting us to win with him here, to end up second was a good recovery. Our day got kind of got flipped upside down when that caution came out and trapped us, but I was able to rebound. Congrats to William, he did a really good job and we’ll go onto the next one.”

Your team has finished runner-up in three of the last four races. Is there something that you’ve identified to be able to close these races?

“I don’t know. Sonoma we were just – nobody had anything for SVG, and then Dover I definitely felt like I could have eventually won that one if I was a little more aggressive, and then today I felt like I was kind of the second best there at the end. It just kind of died there at the end of the run. I don’t know, we’ve been in position enough, running second like that, you’re going to end up winning some of them. It just hasn’t went our way the last three or four of them, so hopefully next week it’ll be that way.

Did you think you were going to have anything for William Byron at the end?

“It kind of died once I got there. I ran him down and I thought I was going to be really good. I was better in (turns) 1 and 2 and I kind of struggled in (turns) 3 and 4 compared to him. Once I got there, he started taking my air and my car just kind of died as soon as that happened. I thought I was going to be able to still be good, especially as he caught lapped traffic there. I still just didn’t quite have enough there. It’s unfortunate, I was trying everything I had, I just didn’t have anything left in the tank. Good recovery for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota, I would have loved to win. William did a great job, it’s just the way it goes today.

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Alltroo Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

You came back from two laps down and a broken toe link. What kind of fight was in this team today?

“I was just relaxed the whole time, really. It was interesting to see how things shake out. We had an up and down day as you mentioned. I was ready to just debrief the whole car mid-race and figure out what we need to do to just wholesale it. We had our issues and just fought really hard to get our Alltroo Camry back in the top-10. I felt really good firing off and I was really hesitant on how that was going to last and here with are P6 after all of that. After the middle part of the race if you would have told me we would finish sixth I would have told you alright.”

What is the No. 23 team focused on the next three weeks before the playoffs?

“It was interesting because I told them don’t bring this setup because it’s a little reminiscent of Richmond every time we come here. I ran well at the end, so there’s some things to take from there. I thought our crew did an amazing job making all the repairs. I said earlier this weekend that we have to expose our weaknesses and I think we put everyone to the test today. It will be nice to see where we did fall, because I didn’t see anything there. Just a hell of a team effort.”

