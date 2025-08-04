Late Surge Lands Berry 13th at Iowa

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Menards/Masterforce Tools Ford Mustang Dark Horse ran in the top five for much of the final Stage of Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, but a rash of yellow flags foiled the team’s strategy of running long on the final pit cycle.

After running as high as second place, Berry finally pitted from fourth with 68 of 350 laps left to run. He returned to the track in 26th place but dropped to 31st on the restart.

He recovered and went on a tear, driving back to 13th place at the finish. It was his ninth finish of 13th or better in 23 races to date.

Berry started Sunday’s race from 12th place and finished the first 70-lap Stage in 16th place.

He and the Menards/Masterforce Tools team elected to run long in the second Stage and were rewarded for their gamble when the caution flag flew at Lap 170, while they were running fifth.

After making a pit stop under the caution flag, Berry returned to the race in the top five and ended Stage Two in sixth place, earning five bonus points.

Berry stayed on the track during the caution period for the Stage break and moved back into the top five on the first green-flag run. He continued to run in the top five as most other drivers made pit stops. The numerous caution periods (seven of the race’s 12 yellow flags flew in the final Stage.) allowed others to nurse their tires and fuel to the finish.

When the Menards/Masterforce team finally stopped with 68 laps remaining, the prospects for a decent finish looked dim, but Berry’s charge forward mitigated much of the damage.

He and the No. 21 team now turn their attention to next week’s Go Bowling at the Glen on the road course at Watkins Glen International.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.