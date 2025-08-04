SAM MAYER SECURES FIRST XFINITY SERIES WIN FOR HAAS FACTORY TEAM

NEWTON, IA – August 4, 2025 – Haas Factory Team’s Sam Mayer won Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway, claiming his first win of the season and 13th top-10. The triumph marked both Haas Factory Team’s inaugural Xfinity Series victory and Ford’s first series win of the season. Mayer, who also won this race in 2024, became a back-to-back Hy-Vee Perks 250 winner and notched the eighth win of his Xfinity career.

“Congratulations to Gene, Joe, Jason, Sam, and everyone at Haas Factory Team on the race win at Iowa,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Both Haas Factory Team cars were fast throughout the day, and to capture the team’s first Xfinity Series victory is a moment for all to be proud of.”

“This one is everything right here. This one here is for all the guys at Audibel. First win for Haas Factory Team… that’s awesome! I tried to botch it on pit road, but we didn’t. I can’t believe it. This is one of the most special ones I have. These guys love me to death and I love them to death. We are just some good ole boys trying to go racing. This one feels great. I simply knew this car could easily come back through the field no problem. Big shoutout to the guys back at the shop and the guys on pit road. This is awesome. I am so excited about this one,” commented Mayer.

Haas Factory Team teammates Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed rolled off in P5 and P7 for Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. The race began with an early caution on Lap 3 for a multi-car incident, briefly shuffling the field. Mayer showed steady pace throughout Stage 1, securing a P4 finish, while fellow Ford Performance driver Harrison Burton of AM Racing finished in P9. Following pit stops between stages, Mayer was shuffled to the middle of the pack but quickly surged through the field to regain his position at the front. Four Ford Performance drivers finished Stage 2 in the top-10: Haas Factory Team’s Sam Mayer in P4 and Sheldon Creed in P6, AM Racing’s Harrison Burton in P8, and RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg in P10. With 28 laps remaining in the race, Mayer was able to pass the race leader, Jesse Love. After gaining the lead, Mayer pulled away from the field on the final restart of the race to win by a margin of 3.289 seconds over Love.

AM Racing’s Harrison Burton finished in P5, Haas Factory Team’s Sheldon Creed finished in P7, and RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg finished in P8.

The NASCAR Cup Series also raced at Iowa on Sunday. RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski finished in P3, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney finished in P4, RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece finished in P5, and Team Penske’s Joey Logano finished in P9.

Both the Xfinity and Cup Series travel to Watkins Glen, NY this weekend and race at Watkins Glen International.

