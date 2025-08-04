Niece Motorsports Statement on No. 45 Chevrolet Team

Featured HeadlineTruck Series PR

Salisbury, NC (August 4, 2025) – Niece Motorsports has released Kaden Honeycutt from his driving duties for the organization, effective immediately.

Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado at Watkins Glen. Bayley Currey will serve as the driver for the remainder of the season beginning at Richmond. Phil Gould will remain as the crew chief, with no other personnel changes on the team.
Honeycutt has signed a contract to race with a different Truck Series organization and OEM in 2026 – making this change allows our team the opportunity to begin building for next year.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

