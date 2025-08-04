Niece Motorsports Statement on No. 45 Chevrolet Team

Salisbury, NC (August 4, 2025) – Niece Motorsports has released Kaden Honeycutt from his driving duties for the organization, effective immediately.

Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado at Watkins Glen. Bayley Currey will serve as the driver for the remainder of the season beginning at Richmond. Phil Gould will remain as the crew chief, with no other personnel changes on the team.

Honeycutt has signed a contract to race with a different Truck Series organization and OEM in 2026 – making this change allows our team the opportunity to begin building for next year.

