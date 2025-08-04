Rick Ware Racing: Iowa Corn 350 from Iowa Speedway

RICK WARE RACING

Iowa Corn 350

Date: Aug. 3, 2025

Event: Iowa Corn 350 (Round 23 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton (.875-mile oval)

Format: 350 laps, broken into three stages (70 laps/140 laps/140 laps)

Race Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 349 of 350 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 154 points)

Race Notes:

● William Byron won the Iowa Corn 350 to score his 15th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Iowa. His margin over second-place Chase Briscoe was 1.192 seconds.

● There were 12 caution periods for a total of 72 laps.

● Thirty of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Byron leaves Iowa as the new championship leader with an 18-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

Sound Bites:

“It was definitely a long one today. Just glad to get a finish after a lot of issues that have plagued us the last couple of weekends. It’s a building block for Watkins Glen and Richmond and Daytona before the playoffs start. Just thankful to have Costa Oil on board, and I appreciate all the hard work my guys did to try to get the car tuned in throughout the race. Just didn’t quite have what we needed there at the end. The track changed a lot, but all in all, we made progress throughout the day.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, Aug. 10 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.