Keselowski Tops Three Ford Finishers in Iowa Top Five

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Iowa Corn 350 — Iowa Speedway
Sunday, August 3, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

3rd – Brad Keselowski
4th – Ryan Blaney
5th – Ryan Preece
9th – Joey Logano
12th – Austin Cindric
13th – Josh Berry
22nd –Chris Buescher
26th – Cole Custer
29th – Noah Gragson
32nd – Cody Ware
34th – Todd Gilliland
36th – Zane Smith
37th – Joey Gase

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We had so many yellows in stage three that it got the 24 and the 19 where they could make it on fuel pitting way outside the window. We just couldn’t get back by them. Got back by a lot of guys. Restarted 24th there I think after we pitted. Got all the way back up to third but that was as far as I could get. Great run for both of our RFK cars. Obviously, we want to win but we’re in contention, that’s for sure. We will keep putting solid runs on the board and I think this will come to us. We have some pretty strong Ford Mustangs right now. Blaney was really fast there at the end. He had a little bit newer tires and he was running us down. I feel like I was going to get the 19 but Blaney was going to pass me. It was a solid day, we just needed a few more things to go our way.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Wabash Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I just restarted a little further back than those guys and it took me longer to get in a decent spot. Honestly, it sort of surprised me just how hard those guys tanked at the end and my car kept chugging along. I ran Brad down but everyone is so free it is hard to pass anybody. You are scared of spinning out and you are creeping around the bottom but it was a fun race. I am really proud of our group for sticking with it. I appreciate Wabash and Ford and Menards for doing what they do. Really good showing and just keep going. It has been a good last few weeks for us. I think the speed is there, just have to keep putting these races together. We had a good shot to win today but it just didn’t work out. The strategies just got really weird with all those cautions. We were on the back end of it and it just kind of cycled me behind. We were covered really nicely. Really proud of the 12 group.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Mohawk Northeast Inc. Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I am super proud of everyone at RFK for making solid adjustments. We had a little bit of luck there when that caution came out and allowed us to take another shot at it. So, thanks for RFK. Thanks to Mohawk Northeast and everybody with this Ford Mustang. I thought if we had a bunch of restarts we were going to be okay because we were so, so good in that third lane. But it just seemed that long run, that last run, wasn’t the best thing for us. On that restart when we were able to get to third, I thought we were going to have a shot at it. It seemed we could close in on the 19 and the 24 a little bit and then I just got loose. When Brad was catching me I thought ‘what is the best thing to do for a teammate and for the company?’ and wanted to give him the opportunity even if it was at a deficit for us. Ultimately, I look forward to Watkins Glen, Richmond and Daytona. All three of us [RFK Ford Mustangs] can still get in [to the Playoffs]. It is going to take a lot of perseverance and a lot of luck but we have fast race cars and we can get the job done.”

