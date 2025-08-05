Sugarlands and Field & Stream Team with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Las Vegas Race

No. 10 Chevrolet to celebrate the return of Sugarlands Field & Stream Honey Pecan Moonshine

GATLINBURG, Tenn. and WELCOME, N.C. – (August 5, 2025) – Sugarlands Distilling Company, in collaboration with Field & Stream, today announced a new strategic partnership with Kaulig Racing. As part of the announcement, Sugarlands and Field & Stream will appear on Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12.

Field & Stream will collaborate with Mossy Oak on the paint scheme, fire suit, and helmet to celebrate Mossy Oak’s iconic, vintage Fall Foliage camouflage pattern, bringing the spirit of the great outdoors to the high banks and bright lights of Las Vegas. Dillon’s No. 10 will also highlight the return of Field & Stream Honey Pecan Moonshine, a fan-favorite produced by Sugarlands that blends the smooth sweetness of natural honey with the warm, nutty flavors of toasted pecans. An avid outdoorsman himself, Dillon is the ideal driver to pilot a car that celebrates the intersection of racing and outdoor traditions.

“Sugarland Shine is one of the coolest up-and-coming brands there is,” said Ty Dillon. “They have such a connection to my hometown and home state of North Carolina. As someone who grew up spending time in the outdoors with my grandfather and dad, it is incredible to be able to represent a brand like Field and Stream who is synonymous with the outdoors lifestyle. This partnership with Sugarland Shines and Field and Stream connects with my soul and the core of who I am. It is going to be a lot of fun to represent them in Las Vegas and I look forward to all of the unique collaborations we can create together.”

“Honored for Field & Stream to be alongside our great partners, Sugarlands, in this moment, placing our brand alongside NASCAR, Ty Dillion and Kaulig Racing,” said Doug McNamee, president of Field & Stream. “The NASCAR community is important to us and we are thrilled to be included in this weekend.”

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a family-owned craft distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, welcoming over a million guests annually to its award-winning tasting room. Home to a growing house of brands—including Sugarlands Shine, Sugarlands Sippin’ Cream, Roaming Man Whiskey, and High Rock Vodka in collaboration with Dale and Amy Earnhardt—Sugarlands products have earned national acclaim. Roaming Man has won multiple top honors, including Best Whiskey at the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and four Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2023 and 2024, Sugarlands was named the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best.

“Our partnership with Field & Stream continues to evolve in meaningful ways and the response to our co-branded moonshines has been incredible,” said Patrick Sullivan, chief revenue officer at Sugarlands. “Teaming up with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing is a natural extension of the partnership, as Ty’s love for the outdoors and authenticity aligns perfectly with both brands, and NASCAR offers an unmatched platform to connect with fans who share those same passions.”

Field & Stream Honey Pecan Moonshine launches at retailers nationwide in the coming weeks, ahead of the inaugural Field & Stream Music Fest, which takes place October 3-5 in Winnsboro, South Carolina. This 60-proof (30% alcohol/volume) moonshine is perfect for enjoying by the campfire or mixing into cocktails that capture the essence of the outdoors. The jar label pays homage the Field & Stream’s return to print, closely resembling the cover of its latest edition.

To find a Sugarlands retailer near you, visit FindMoonshine.com.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Field & Stream

For more than a century, Field & Stream has been the most-trusted voice of the outdoors. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors—all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. The secret to our longevity is simple: Hunters and anglers love a great story—and nobody tells one better than Field & Stream. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with a group of experienced brand builders, acquired and relaunched Field & Stream in 2024, unifying this legacy brand for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes a best-in-class, outdoor-lifestyle media platform, a return to a print publication, a membership community, a wide variety of product launches, plus experiential brand extensions such as hunting and fishing excursions, a modern and affordable lifestyle lodge concept, and the Field & Stream Music Fest. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a family-owned craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Since opening its doors in 2014, Sugarlands has grown into a house of award-winning brands, including Sugarlands Shine, Sugarlands Sippin’ Cream, High Rock Vodka and Roaming Man Whiskey.

Launched in 2022 in collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to smooth and mellow the finish.

Roaming Man has received widespread industry acclaim, earning four Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition over the past five years (2021, 2023, and two in 2025), and being named Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards.

In 2023 and 2024, Sugarlands was voted the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best, and its downtown Gatlinburg distillery welcomes over one million visitors each year. A proud community supporter, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated nearly $1 million to nonprofits nationwide through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarlandsShine.