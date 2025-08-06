Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Watkins Glen International NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Mission 176 at The Glen

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Event: Race 17 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

#of Laps: 72

Time/TV/Radio: 5:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Coming off of a dominating win at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park two weeks ago, Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team return to action this weekend at Watkins Glen International. This weekend will mark Riggs’ debut at the 2.45-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York, and is just his third career start on a road course overall. So far this season, Riggs has earned two wins, seven top-five, and nine top-10 finishes and sits third in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

Love’s RV STOP returns to Riggs’ Ford F-150 this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. This Summer, users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“The team and I are still riding the high from our win at IRP, but we know there’s more work ahead,” said Riggs. “Front Row Motorsports has a strong road course program, and even though I don’t have a lot of experience on these types of tracks, I always feel confident going into them.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith faces Watkins Glen International this weekend with the No. 38 Ford F-150 team. In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the New York track, Smith has two top-10 finishes, finishing eighth in 2023 with Kaulig Racing and fourth in 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

With just two races left before the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs, Smith has already earned two wins, four top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes. After a sixth-place finish at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Smith remains second in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Watkins Glen,” said Smith. “I feel confident in myself on road courses, and Front Row Motorsports has a strong track record at these types of tracks with both Todd (Gilliland) and Zane (Smith). I believe this No. 38 team has what it takes to run up front this weekend. Even though we’re already locked into the playoffs, there’s still a lot at stake — I want to leave with a win and valuable playoff points.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

