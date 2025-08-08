Young’s Motorsports Watkins Glen International Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Watkins Glen International | Mission 176 at The Glen

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

2025 Driver Points Position: Sixth

2025 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: After a one-week break, the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series roars back to life, with Young’s Motorsports proud to welcome the return of veteran driver Kaden Honeycutt.

He’ll take the wheel of the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s Mission 176 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

● About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 22 years old and a native of Willow Park, Texas. Kaden started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division, compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas.

In 2016, he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division, where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017, he advanced to the INEX Pro Series, where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown.

2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series that included the 2017 Pro truck, Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.

From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series, as well as competing in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Over the past few seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up eight victories, while also continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Since 2022, Honeycutt, who recently got married, has participated in 50 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, including the first 16 of 2025, with a best finish of third, twice at Charlotte (N.C). Motor Speedway and most recently at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June 2025.

Honeycutt returns to the Young’s Motorsports platform for the first time since the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November 2023.

● All Board: For the 17th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. will serve as the primary marketing partner for Friday evening’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 72-lap race.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed.

Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single-story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

● Playoff Contention: Set for his sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start of the season with Young’s Motorsports, Kaden Honeycutt will look to solidify further his Playoff position as the series heads into the penultimate race of the regular season.

Barring any significant setbacks, Honeycutt appears poised to advance, entering Watkins Glen with a solid 73-point cushion above the cutline. Jake Garcia sits 11th in the standings, 61 points behind Ty Majeski, who currently holds the 10th and final Playoff spot.

The regular season concludes next weekend at Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 15, before the seven-race Playoff stretch begins at Darlington Raceway with the Sober or Slammer 200 on Saturday, August 30.

● Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Watkins Glen International Stats: Friday night’s Mission 176 at The Glen will mark Honeycutt’s first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the iconic 2.45-mile road course.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series rolls into upstate New York for its 16th stop of the season — a pivotal Friday evening showdown at the popular Watkins Glen International, setting the stage for a packed weekend of road course action.

Friday’s penultimate event of the Truck Series regular season kicks off a tripleheader weekend at Watkins Glen International, with the ARCA Menards Series taking the green earlier in the day, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen headlining Sunday’s weekend finale.

Nestled in the scenic Finger Lakes region, Watkins Glen International serves as a demanding road course challenge for Truck Series competitors, marking the 16th race on the expanded 2025 schedule — which includes two additional events compared to 2024.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Watkins Glen International: This weekend marks Young’s Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Watkins Glen International in the heart of upstate New York.

The organization recorded its best result at the famed road course on August 7, 2021, when veteran driver Kaz Grala powered the team to a 12th-place finish in the United Rentals 176 at The Glen.

Since that 2021 appearance, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization has three Truck Series starts at Watkins Glen, with an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 23.7.

Expanding its road course résumé, the team also made its NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at The Glen in 2024, fielding a car for rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. The effort yielded a strong 16th-place finish in the September 14th running of the Mission 200 at The Glen — an impressive result after starting deep in the field in 32nd.

Overall, Young’s Motorsports has competed in 39 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series road course events, tallying one top-five and five top-10 finishes, with an average finishing position of 21.8.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 527 starts from 73 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.3.

Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quotes:

On Joining Young’s Motorsports for Watkins Glen International: “I’m really thankful to Young’s Motorsports — Tyler, Randy, Becky and the entire Young family — for giving me the opportunity to race this weekend at Watkins Glen and help keep my Playoff hopes alive.

“I truly enjoy road course racing, and the Young’s Motorsports team has shown solid speed on these types of tracks throughout their history. Hopefully, we can contend for a strong finish on Friday and carry that momentum into the regular season finale at Richmond Raceway next weekend.”

Tyler Young, Young’s Motorsports Team Principal Pre-Race Quote:

“Kaden really turned heads in our truck a couple of years ago, and we couldn’t have been prouder of how he performed. “He came in and showed just how capable our equipment is when you put an experienced racer like him behind the wheel.

“He said it himself at Darlington in 2023 — our trucks are good, just underrated. I think he proved that in a big way and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do this weekend at Watkins Glen.”

Race Information:

The Mission 176 at The Glen (72 laps | 176.4 miles) marks the 17th of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. It’s a packed one-day show on Friday, August 8, kicking off with a 50-minute group practice session from 11:35 am to 12:25 p.m. ET. Qualifying will roll off shortly after 12:40 p.m., setting the 36-truck field for their seventh appearance at WGI. The green flag is scheduled to wave just after 5:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Watkins Glen International | Mission 200 at The Glen

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2025 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 140 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 23rd of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 82-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Watkins Glen marks the 12th race where DUDE Wipes has served as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this season.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Watkins Glen International Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Mission 200 at The Glen will mark Anthony Alfredo’s fourth Xfinity Series trip to the Finger Lakes of New York.

In his previous three starts at the 2.45-mile road course, Alfredo’s best result came during the 2022 edition of the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, where he earned a track-best 18th after starting 26th, while driving for Our Motorsports.

Overall, he holds an Xfinity Series average finish of 27.7 at the seven-turn New York road course.

In addition to his three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Alfredo has also had a lone NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International in 2021, finishing 26th after starting 31st for Frow Row Motorsports in the 90-lap Go Bowling at The Glen.

23 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — with just 10 remaining — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team remain laser-focused on one mission: mounting a late-summer charge toward the Playoffs.

This weekend, that journey winds through the iconic turns of Watkins Glen International — one of the most revered road courses in all of motorsports. Known for its high-speed corners, elevation changes, and unforgiving layout,

The Glen presents a different kind of test: precision, poise, and road course mastery.

A breakthrough victory at Watkins Glen wouldn’t just ignite the team’s Playoff push — it would send a clear message to the rest of the Xfinity field and mark a defining moment in the momentum Alfredo and the No. 42 group have been building all season long.

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race is more than just another stop on the schedule — it’s a showcase of strategy, rhythm and resilience on one of the sport’s most demanding road courses. Alfredo knows the opportunity ahead is significant.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a full day of action, highlighted by the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader — a rare road course treat featuring rising stars and seasoned veterans tackling The Glen’s 2.45-mile layout.

Then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage to close out the weekend with another marquee road course battle, marking the 11th event in the second leg of the regular season and building momentum toward the Playoffs, which launch at the end of the month.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 team, every lap through the Finger Lakes countryside could bring them one step closer to the postseason. And should they find Victory Lane on Saturday, it wouldn’t just be a win — it would be a powerful statement in their Playoff pursuit.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Watkins Glen, Alfredo has 140 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.0.

● Iowa Speedway | Hy-Vee Perks 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its lone Midwest visit to Iowa Speedway, taking on the iconic 0.875-mile oval for 250 laps of short track intensity, strategy and survival — all under the watchful eyes of a packed crowd in the heart of corn country.

The weekend began with promise for Anthony Alfredo and the No. 42 Wilde Protein Chips Chevrolet team, as the Young’s Motorsports driver showed solid pace in Saturday’s practice session at the Fastest Short Track on the Planet.

Momentum continued in time trials, where Alfredo secured a 19th-place starting position. From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo — like much of the field — found overtaking difficult, but remained determined to gain ground.

After finishing Stage 1 in 21st, crew chief Andrew Abbott and the team went to work on adjustments ahead of Stage 2. The car responded well early in the run, but Alfredo’s progress was disrupted when contact from another competitor sent the No. 42 Chevrolet into a spin. Fortunately, Alfredo avoided significant damage.

With his forward charge halted, Alfredo spent the remainder of the race recovering ground and salvaging what he could from the day. The team ultimately took the checkered flag in 26th.

Now 22 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team remain focused and forward-looking as they approach the homestretch.

With the summer stretch winding down, every lap, every adjustment and every finish carries added weight as they chase a breakthrough historic win — one that could launch them into the Playoffs and shift the momentum in their favor.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 152nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 151 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 23rd race will be his fifth tango at Watkins Glen International as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen International: This weekend’s Mission 200 at The Glen will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the southern tip of Seneca Lake.

Last summer, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished an impressive 16th after starting 32nd on the lead lap in a very competitive race that finished under caution.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team is no stranger to Watkins Glen International.

Since 2021, Young’s Motorsports has entered one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the track, earning a best track finish of 12th with veteran driver Kaz Grala at the wheel in the 2021 edition of the United Rentals 176 at The Glen.

In the team’s history, they have participated in eight previous NASCAR Xfinity Series road course races, earning an average finishing position of 23.0.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 55 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.7 and an average finish of 23.4.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Watkins Glen International: “Watkins Glen International is a really cool road course and a beautiful part of the country.

“It has been a challenging track for me as far as results over the past couple of years, but I’m looking forward to rebounding there with my Young’s Motorsports team.”

On Preparation for Watkins Glen International: “I’ve been turning extra laps on the simulator in preparation for this weekend. It is the next best option to being on the race track.

“Car positioning through the esses is so important to maximizing speed and carrying momentum down the back straightaway into the bus stop. I’ve been practicing that a lot on the simulator.”

On Watkins Glen International’s Most Unique Trait: “Watkins Glen is a very fast road course with a lot of grip. Carrying momentum around the track as well as managing your brakes is most important, but can be difficult.”

On Keys to Success at Watkins Glen International: “Track position will be prominent this weekend, but there was some calamity in this race last year, so staying out of trouble and keeping the car clean will also be key to a strong finish.”

On Watkins Glen International Performance Expectations: “We have had speed to run in the top-10 on road courses and although Watkins Glen is quite a bit different than most, that is my goal heading into this weekend.”

On Iowa Speedway Finish: “Iowa is a fun track, but unfortunately, we were behind after getting spun out and being down a set of tires the remainder of the race.

“Because they didn’t repave the whole surface, the racing groove is very narrow and it’s difficult to pass. It would be a phenomenal race if we could use all of the different lanes that used to be available.

“We certainly made the best of our situation, and we will regroup for Watkins Glen this weekend.”

On Goals for the Second Half of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We have had a lot of ups and downs throughout the first half of the race season, but I’m confident we can recover by bringing fast cars to the track and executing well throughout this second half.

“We need more top-10s and a couple of top-fives before the end of the season. Ideally, winning just one race before the Playoffs is our ultimate goal because it would completely save our season.”

Race Information:

The Mission 200 at The Glen (82 laps | 200.9 miles) is the 23rd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Qualifying will follow, launching at 10:35 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).