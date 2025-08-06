NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen

NASCAR travels to Watkins Glen International this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series is first on the track Friday morning, followed by the Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at the Glen.

Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series competes in the Mission 200, followed by NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying. The Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen featured event closes out the weekend on Sunday afternoon.

Cup Series Highlights

Chris Buescher is the defending race winner.

There are three races left in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season: Watkins Glen, Richmond and Daytona

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen was won by Buck Baker in a 1957 Chevrolet on August 4, 1957. His average speed was 83.064 mph and he led all 44 scheduled laps in the race.

Chase Elliott is the youngest Cup Series pole winner at Watkins Glen (08/4/2019 – 23 years, 8 months, 7 days).

Morgan Shepherd is the oldest Cup Series pole winner at Watkins Glen (08/13/1989 – 47 years, 10 months, 1 day).

Todd Bodine is the only driver in Cup Series history to claim his first career pole at Watkins Glen International (August 10, 1997).

Denny Hamlin (2023, 2018), Kyle Busch (2011, 2017) and Chase Elliott (2019, 2022) lead all active Cup Series drivers in poles at Watkins Glen with two each.

Xfinity Series Highlights

There are four races left in the Xfinity Series regular season and four open Playoff spots.

Justin Allgaier (2018) and Sam Mayer (2024) are the only previous winners on the entry for Saturday’s race.

Five Xfinity Series races this season have been won with a last-lap pass.

Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports have won eight of the last nine races at Watkins Glen.

Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch are the only drivers who have clinched a spot in the Playoffs.

Craftsman Truck Series Highlights

Seven drivers have already clinched a spot in the 10-driver postseason field: Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Stewart Friesen, and Rajah Caruth.

There are only two races to go until the Playoffs begin (Watkins Glen and Richmond).

Five Cup Series will also compete in the Truck race: Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Connor Zilisch.

Chris Buescher will make his Truck Series debut this weekend with ThorSport Racing in the No. 66.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 8

10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – Timed: 45 Minutes

11 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Impound) Timed: 20 Minutes

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen

41 Laps, 100.45 Miles – FS2/MRN

11:35 a.m.: Truck Series Practice –Timed: 50 Minutes – FS2

12:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Impound/Multi-Vehicle/2 Groups – FS2

5 p.m.: Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen

Stages 20/40/72 Laps (176.4 Miles)

FS1/SiriusXM/MRN

Purse: $782,900

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, August 9

9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice –Timed: 50 Minutes – CW App

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

Impound/Multi-Vehicle/ 2 Groups

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen

Stages 20/40/82 Laps = 200.9 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,651,939

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Timed/2 Groups/25 minutes each

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

1:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound/Multi-Vehicle/2 Groups

truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, August 10

2 p.m.: Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Stages 20/40/90 Laps (220.5 Miles)

USA/NBC Sports/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,797,935

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass