Byron saves enough fuel and Mayer captures his eighth victory at Iowa Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series were at Iowa Speedway, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off and will return to competition on August 8th at Watkins Glen International.

The NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350

Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

Congratulations to William Byron, who led 141 laps and utilized a fuel strategy to claim his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season in the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. The win is the 15th of Byron’s career, and he takes over the Cup Series points lead heading into Watkins Glen International.

After running out of fuel on the last lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the victory meant a lot to Byron and his Hendrick Motorsports team.

“Yeah, it was just a big relief. I feel like we have been on the bad side of some fuel races, and everybody has been working super hard, and that was every ounce it took there at the end. Man, just so damn proud of this team,” he said. “I feel like we have been through so much this year, and everybody has been working super hard, and it showed there at the end.”

Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings by 18 points over Chase Elliott, 45 points over Kyle Larson, 51 points over Denny Hamlin, and 86 points over Christopher Bell.

Chase Briscoe had a fast car as the laps wound down, but ran out of time and finished second.

“There at the end, I was running William down,” Briscoe said. “I thought I was really in the catbird seat there, and I just got there and kind of stalled out. I kind of experienced that when I was leading earlier. I caught the back of the field, and same thing; as soon as I got there, I just kind of died.”

Brad Keselowski won the first two stages and finished in third, while Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece rounded out the top five finishers.

“Just the way the yellows fell,” Keselowski said. “We had so many yellows there in Stage 3 that it got the 24 and the 19 to where they could make it on fuel pitting way outside the window, and we just couldn’t get back by them.”

The Iowa Corn 350 featured 12 caution flags for 72 laps, and 10 lead changes among six drivers.

Top-10 Race Results for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol – Sunday, August 3, 2025

Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 350 Laps – 306.25 Miles

Pos St No Driver Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Points Status 1 2 24 William Byron 3 0 0 48 Running 2 1 19 Chase Briscoe 5 0 0 41 Running 3 5 6 Brad Keselowski 1 1 0 55 Running 4 6 12 Ryan Blaney 4 2 0 49 Running 5 33 60 Ryan Preece 0 9 0 34 Running 6 15 23 Bubba Wallace 0 0 0 31 Running 7 16 48 Alex Bowman 0 7 0 34 Running 8 7 77 Carson Hocevar 7 0 0 33 Running 9 14 22 Joey Logano 0 0 0 28 Running 10 18 3 Austin Dillon 0 10 0 28 Running

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250

Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

Sam Mayer captured his eighth victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Mayer delivered a milestone victory for the Haas Factory Team by capturing the organization’s first-ever win and securing his spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

The win marked the eighth of Mayer’s Xfinity Series career and his first of the 2025 season.

“This one is everything right here. This one here is for all the guys at Audibel. This is one of the most special ones I have. These guys love me to death, and I love them to death,” Mayer said. “We are just some good ole boys trying to go racing. This one feels great. Big shoutout to the guys back at the shop and the guys on pit road. This is awesome. I am so excited about this one.”

Polesitter Jesse Love finished second, Ross Chastain finished third for his third, Connor Zilisch finished fourth, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-5 finishers.

The race featured nine caution flags for 61 laps and 13 lead changes among eight drivers.

Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series point standings by 0 points over Justin Allgaier, 16 points over Sam Mayer, 70 points over Jesse Love, and 122 points over Austin Hill.

Top-10 Race Results for the HyVee Perks 250 – Saturday, August 2, 2025

Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – 0.875 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 218.75 Miles

Pos St No Driver Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Points Status 1 5 41 Sam Mayer 4 4 0 54 Running 2 1 2 Jesse Love 2 7 0 48 Running 3 11 9 Ross Chastain(i) 3 1 0 0 Running 4 4 88 Connor Zilisch # 1 0 0 43 Running 5 17 25 Harrison Burton 9 8 0 37 Running 6 3 11 Carson Hocevar(i) 7 0 0 0 Running 7 14 0 Sheldon Creed 0 6 0 35 Running 8 7 39 Ryan Sieg 0 10 0 30 Running 9 8 1 Carson Kvapil # 6 9 0 35 Running 10 25 16 Christian Eckes # 0 0 0 27 Running

Up Next

The NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Watkins Glen International. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 will be held on Saturday, August 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET on the CW Network, and the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen will be held on Sunday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.