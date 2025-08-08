100 DAYS OUT: THE 60TH ANNUAL IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS TO CROWN CHAMPS IN POMONA

POMONA, Calif. (Aug. 7, 2025) – In just 100 days, world champions will be awarded in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, as the thrilling conclusion to the 2025 campaign takes place at the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals on Nov. 13-16 at iconic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

A cornerstone on the NHRA calendar, tickets are currently on sale for the epic finale in Pomona, where champions will be crowned, dreams will be realized and legacies will be forged on the hallowed grounds of In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The historic setting has been home to championship excitement for six decades, delivering the ultimate in NHRA drama. The last two seasons have included winner-take-all final rounds to decide a championship, and with a multitude of contenders across Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle this year, the atmosphere in Pomona will again be electric to close out the Countdown to the Championship playoffs and a banner 2025 season.

The championship chase will undoubtedly be a spectacular one, with several storylines taking shape heading into the NHRA playoffs and Pomona, including:

Will Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon claim a second career world championship? Or will there be a first-time champion in motorsports legend Tony Stewart or Justin Ashley? Veterans like Doug Kalitta, who dramatically won the 2023 title, two-time champ Brittany Force and reigning world champion Antron Brown will also look to get hot at the perfect time and claim another title.

Is there any stopping Funny Car’s Austin Prock? The reigning world champion has enjoyed another dominant season, winning five times, as he seeks a second straight world title for John Force Racing. But there’s a host of worthy – and championship-proven – contenders, including his teammate, Jack Beckman, Ron Capps, Seattle winner Matt Hagan and J.R. Todd. That foursome has combined for nine world championships and will factor heavily into the can’t-miss finale.

Last year’s Pro Stock title came down to the final run of the season, with Greg Anderson edging out Dallas Glenn for the win and championship. As the pair have dominated 2025, will history repeat itself? The duo has impressed this year, combining for eight wins, but the competition gap has started to close. Can the likes of Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford, Greg Stanfield, Cory Reed and six-time champ Erica Enders make a late-season push?

Gaige Herrera has ruled the Pro Stock Motorcycle ranks the past two seasons. Will his reign continue with a three-peat? He’s the current points leader, but challengers like Richard Gadson, Matt Smith and John Hall have proven plenty worthy to be championship material in 2025.

Brown (Top Fuel), Beckman (Funny Car), Anderson (Pro Stock), and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won last year’s event, while Brown (Top Fuel), Prock (Funny Car), Anderson (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all clinched world titles in Pomona. The race will again be broadcast on FS1 to close the season in style.

Action at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip will include a pair of qualifying runs on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday, where history will be made and champions will be crowned. The full weekend schedule will be released in the coming weeks as fans will get unparalleled access to the unforgettable 340-mph, 12,000-horsepower action to close out an incredible 2025 NHRA season.

This year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals also features an amazing experience for racing and car enthusiasts alike. The Top Eliminator Club offers the best seats in the house, a premium experience and several exclusive benefits at one of the biggest races of the season. Included in the premium experience is a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverages, a members-only souvenir store, exclusive driver appearances, a gift bag, a premium view of the staging lanes and much more.

To purchase tickets to the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing-related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.