DEECELL POWER SYSTEMS COMP CLASH HEADS TO THE BIG GO

Specialty event in Competition Eliminator set to take place at prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 7, 2025) – The Deecell Power Systems NHRA Comp Clash is set for the world’s biggest drag race, as the specialty race-within-a-race in Competition Eliminator will take place as one of the marquee items at the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals.

The Big Go takes place Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and the Deecell Power Systems Comp Clash offers a big-money payout and a major spotlight for Comp Eliminator competitors on drag racing’s grandest stage.

Deecell Power Systems, which was named “Official Solar Power Unit of NHRA” earlier this year, jumped at the opportunity to be part of the standout specialty race in Indy.

“The U.S. Nationals is one of the biggest stages in Sportsman racing and Comp has always been one of the most challenging classes out there,” Deecell Power Systems Founder Andrew Moeck said. “It’s technical, it’s wild and it doesn’t always get the love it deserves. Sponsoring the Comp Clash is our way of changing that — a heads-up throwdown that puts the spotlight on the racers who are out here thinking five steps ahead and still sending it every run. That’s the kind of racing Deecell was built for and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Deecell Power Systems, a groundbreaking solar-power system for haulers and sleeper cabs, has been eager to be part of specialty programs in NHRA, sponsoring the “After Dark Low Qualifier” award in Seattle and now the Comp Clash at the world’s biggest drag race.

With this big-money shootout and a chance for competitors in Comp to double-up at the biggest race of the year, the category will be a can’t-miss aspect of the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals.

“It’s very exciting to see Deecell Power Systems partner with NHRA for the Comp Clash, which is always a great bonus race during the huge Indy weekend,” NHRA Director of Advertising/Sponsorship Sales Jeff Morton said. “It’s a thrilling addition to the race, and Deecell has quickly shown its passion for helping racers and teams across the board. They have been a terrific partner and we’re all looking forward to the Deecell Power Systems Comp Clash in Indy.”

The opening round of the Deecell Power Systems Comp Clash takes place at 12:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 29, with the second round to follow at 2:30 p.m. The semifinals are slated for 4:30 p.m. and finals are set to take place at 7:10 p.m., leading right into Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying under the lights at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

To purchase tickets to the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Deecell Power Systems:

Deecell Power Systems was born out of frustration — and driven by firsthand experience. NHRA drag racer Andrew Moeck spent decades dealing with loud, fuel-hungry generators at the track and on the road. By 2024, he’d had enough. So he built a solution that didn’t just replace generators — it outperformed them.

Deecell’s Solar Power Units (SPUs) deliver reliable, continuous 120V AC power without the fumes, noise, or fuel costs. Designed to dramatically reduce non-drive-time idle in sleeper cabs and power race haulers, fleet trucks, and mobile operations, Deecell keeps A/C, lighting, devices, and workstations running cleanly — even when the engine’s off.

To find out more about Deecell visit www.deecell.com.

