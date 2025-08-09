NTT IndyCar

Felix Rosenqvist Set for Front Row Start at Portland

Armstrong 8th on grid after just missing out on Firestone Fast Six

Portland, OR (9 August 2025) – Both Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) entries continued to deliver on their strong run of form in qualifying for the Brittle.com Grand Prix of Portland on Saturday, with Felix Rosenqvist putting the popular No. 60 Grateful Dead Radio-liveried Honda on the front row.

MSR driver Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 ROOT Insurance Honda) also delivered in qualifying, making it to the Fast 12 but just missing out on the Firestone Fast Six as he locked in eighth on the grid for Sunday’s 110 lap race (3:00 PM ET, FOX, SiriusXM Ch. 218).

The qualifying sessions were once again remarkably competitive, with Armstrong setting a quick time of 58.3604-seconds to move to the second round of qualifying. Running in Group 2, Rosenqvist posted 58.4077-second lap to click his ticket into the Fast 12 session.

The duo returned to the track for the Fast 12, with Rosenqvist posting a 58.1918-second lap to top the leaderboard, as Armstrong’s 58.530-second flyer fell just shy of the cutoff mark for the Firestone Fast Six.

In the final qualifying segment, Rosenqvist made the most of his final fast lap with a 58.5583-second effort on the continually evolving track to set the third fastest time, which will see him start from the front row following an engine-related penalty for the pole-sitter.

The traditional visit to Portland marks the final road course event of the 2025 INDYCAR season, which will next visit Milwaukee and Nashville to close out the year. MSR is looking forward to maintaining the strong momentum that sees the team enter the race holding holding 6th (Rosenqvist) and 8th (Armstrong) in the season-long championship with three races remaining.

Sunday’s Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland will have live coverage on FOX starting at 3:00pm ET. SiriusXM will also host live INDYCAR Radio coverage on SiriusXM channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It was kind of a weird Quali. I thought it was hard to feel the tires. Sometimes they’re in, sometimes they’re not. In Q2 we had a really good lap, and I couldn’t really do the same in the Firestone Fast Six. Someone went off in front of me, so it was kind of a scrappy run. But P3, effectively front row after penalties. It was a good day for us.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I’m pretty disappointed because we lost the rear massively on our best lap in Q2, and we were on for a good lap. But we have a really strong race car, so the race should be pretty sweet and I don’t have any concerns there. Our car is fast.”

