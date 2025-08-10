NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher’s Third Place Leads Ford Mustangs at Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Round

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Go Bowling at The Glen — Watkins Glen International
Sunday, August 10, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

3rd – Chris Buescher
6th – Ryan Blaney
13th – Ryan Preece
14th – Joey Logano
16th – Austin Cindric
17th – Zane Smith
21st – Noah Gragson
28th – Todd Gilliland
29th – Cody Ware
31st – Brad Keselowski
34th – Cole Custer
35th – Josh Berry
37th – Josh Bilicki

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “The speed we had in this BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang was good out here at Watkins Glen. I am really proud of everybody. It was great execution all day. We were able to get a stage win there and still in the hunt [for the win] really. I had a couple more laps on my tires and I used the rears up really hard trying to get by a few cars there. At the end of the day it is a really solid run. We are greedy. We want more.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Decent day for our Ford Mustang. We led early and settled into second. We had a little different strategy than the 88 [Shane Van Gisbergen] and it was kind of a split deal. We lost a little bit of pace at the end of the day. The last run, the track changed a little bit and I got too tight and faded to sixth. Overall, a really good weekend. A great showing for our group and hopefully we learned something for the ROVAL.”

