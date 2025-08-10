NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) ® Chevrolet Drive Through the Field for Top-15 Result at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 15th
Start: 25th
Points: 28th

“15th-place finish for our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet. Solid day at a road course for us. Watkins Glen International is probably my least favorite track we go to all year, so being able to fight for that finish and run right outside the top-10 towards the end is big for our No. 3 team. Our tires just gave up there in the closing laps. The guys did a great job on strategy, and our pit crew did awesome each stop. We will build off this good run going into Richmond.” -Austin Dillon

Following Top-5 Qualifying Effort, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Finish Inside the Top-25 After On-Track Contact Mid-Race at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 22nd
Start: 5th
Points: 15th

“It was good to qualify in the top-five this weekend and our ECR engines showed a lot of power. The No. 8 zone Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars on the track through the first two stages and we were running at the front. We lost a lot of track position at roughly the halfway point after on track contact and worked to make it back up and finished inside the top-25. Now we’ll focus on Richmond and racing our way into the playoffs.” -Kyle Busch

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Buescher’s Third Place Leads Ford Mustangs at Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Round
Next article
Early Incident Relegates Berry to 35th at Watkins Glen

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen wins the Go Bowling at The Glen
01:49
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim Survives Triple Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory
02:59
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen
02:00
Video thumbnail
NCS and NXS Photo Collage at Iowa Speedway by Ron Olds
02:04

Latest articles

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Watkins Glen

Jeffrey Boswell -
This week, William Byron tops the NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings after scoring a top-five at Watkins Glen International.
Read more

Power Breaks Penske Drought at Portland; Palou Claims Fourth Season Title

Official Release -
Will Power staked his claim to continue with Team Penske while Alex Palou secured his spot among the legends of the INDYCAR SERIES after a scintillating BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland presented by askROI on Sunday at Portland International Raceway.
Read more

Shane van Gisbergen claims fourth road course win of 2025 at Watkins Glen

Angie Campbell -
Shane van Gisbergen captured his fourth consecutive road-course victory in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International.
Read more

Will Power holds off Christian Lundgaard to win at Portland, Alex Palou wins title

Tucker White -
Will Power, on used tires, held off Christian Lundgaard and Alex Palou to win at Portland. While Palou clinched the title.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category