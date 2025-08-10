RCR NCS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) ® Chevrolet Drive Through the Field for Top-15 Result at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 15th

Start: 25th

Points: 28th

“15th-place finish for our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet. Solid day at a road course for us. Watkins Glen International is probably my least favorite track we go to all year, so being able to fight for that finish and run right outside the top-10 towards the end is big for our No. 3 team. Our tires just gave up there in the closing laps. The guys did a great job on strategy, and our pit crew did awesome each stop. We will build off this good run going into Richmond.” -Austin Dillon

Following Top-5 Qualifying Effort, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Finish Inside the Top-25 After On-Track Contact Mid-Race at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 22nd

Start: 5th

Points: 15th

“It was good to qualify in the top-five this weekend and our ECR engines showed a lot of power. The No. 8 zone Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars on the track through the first two stages and we were running at the front. We lost a lot of track position at roughly the halfway point after on track contact and worked to make it back up and finished inside the top-25. Now we’ll focus on Richmond and racing our way into the playoffs.” -Kyle Busch