Early Incident Relegates Berry to 35th at Watkins Glen

An early setback in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International left Josh Berry and the No. 21 Freightliner team with a frustrating 35th-place finish after starting 24th.

Just after the start of Stage 2 in the 90-lap race on the fast road course in upstate New York, Berry was running behind Chase Elliott, who slowed to make a green-flag pit stop. The cars behind Berry didn’t check up in time, making contact that sent the Freightliner Ford Mustang into the steel barrier.

The caution eventually flew for debris from Berry’s car, and Berry lost a lap. The team made repairs to the front splitter and left-rear quarter panel before sending Berry back out, still one lap down.

Berry ended Stage 2 in 38th but was the first car a lap down, earning the free pass to return to the lead lap. Restarting from the rear to open the final stage, he posted competitive lap times, but opportunities to regain track position were scarce. The only caution all afternoon outside of the Stage breaks came for Berry’s earlier incident, eliminating any chance for a yellow-flag strategy to work in his favor.

Berry and the Wood Brothers team will regroup and turn their focus to Saturday night’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

