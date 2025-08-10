Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRC NASCAR Cup
Shane van Gisbergen wins at Watkins Glen. Photo by Mike Biskupski for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Shane van Gisbergen claims fourth road course win of 2025 at Watkins Glen

By Angie Campbell
4 Minute Read

Shane van Gisbergen captured his fourth consecutive road-course victory in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International. It was also his fifth career win in the series and his first win at the 2.45-mile track.

“It’s amazing. Thank you to Trackhouse, Chevrolet, WeatherTech – all of our partners. To get four of these is very, very special,” a smiling Van Gisbergen said.

“The day went flawlessly, and I can’t believe it. Really enjoyed it. It ain’t going to be easy (in the playoffs), that’s for sure. The first round, there’s some very difficult left-handed tracks for me, but I’m getting better at it, and I’m enjoying myself.”

He was dominant throughout the race in the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, showcasing his expertise on road courses. Van Gisbergen led 38 of 90 laps during the Go Bowling at The Glen and won by a margin of 11.116 seconds. He has won four of the five NASCAR Cup Series road-course races on the schedule this season.

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

Van Gisbergen also joins an elite club, with Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to win four consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races on road or street courses. Van Gisbergen now only trails Elliott (7) and Kyle Larson (6) among active drivers on street or road course wins in only 38 career NCS starts.

Christopher Bell passed Chris Buescher on the final lap to finish in second place.

“Happy, yeah. I’m thrilled. We’ve been struggling a little bit to find a rhythm. I feel like the car has been good, but executing the races has been tough for us. Really awesome to have a good day. Frustrated to get our butts kicked by the 88 (Shane van Gisbergen) car. He’s doing a really good job. That team has it going on. We need to find a little bit more, but certainly happy. It was a good day for DEWALT Camry,” Bell said.

Buescher held on for third, William Byron finished fourth, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-5 finishers.

“Yeah, it was really tough there at the end. To have to run 18 laps on those tires in practice was difficult, and then to put 36 laps on them, I was just hanging on there at the end. I learned a lot there at the end, just with how to conserve for the next time. The last 10 laps were really difficult, but glad we could get a top-five finish,” Byron said.

“That restart just didn’t go our way and we lost a lot of track position and obviously were able to play the long game there in the end and come home top-five. Overall, a good solid finish in a fast Bass Pro Shops Camry. We will go on to Richmond and see what we can do,” Briscoe said.

Polesitter Ryan Blaney, who led 35 laps, finished in sixth.

“Decent day for our Ford Mustang. We led early and settled into second,” Blaney said. He continued, “We had a little different strategy than the 88 [Shane Van Gisbergen] and it was kind of a split deal. We lost a little bit of pace at the end of the day. The last run, the track changed a little bit and I got too tight and faded to sixth. Overall, a really good weekend. A great showing for our group and hopefully we learned something for the ROVAL.”

Notably, two-time Watkins Glen winner Kyle Larson had brake issues early on and finished 39th.

The race featured three caution flags for eight laps, and eight lead changes among six drivers.

After Watkins Glen International, William Byron leads the series standings by 42 points over Chase Elliott, 81 points over Denny Hamlin, and 85 points over Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.

Two races remain before the 16-driver field for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is determined. The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400 on Saturday, August 16th at 7:30 pm ET on USA.

*The post-race inspection was clear with no issues.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 24

Race Results for the Go Bowling at The Glen – Sunday, August 10, 2025
Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, NY – 2.45 – Mile Road

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1288Shane Van GisbergenWeatherTech Chevrolet9080043Running
2920Christopher BellDEWALT Toyota9003043Running
31217Chris BuescherBuildSubmarines.com Ford9010044Running
41024William ByronRaptor Chevrolet9002042Running
5319Chase BriscoeBass Pro Shops Toyota9090034Running
6112Ryan BlaneyMenards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford9071045Running
71999Daniel SuarezFreeway Insurance Chevrolet9000030Running
81523Bubba WallaceMcDonald’s Toyota9000029Running
92145Tyler ReddickThe Beast Toyota9000028Running
1041Ross ChastainBusch Light Chevrolet9000027Running
111816AJ AllmendingerGrizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet9004033Running
122943Erik JonesFamily Dollar Toyota9000025Running
131760Ryan PreeceMohawk Northeast Inc. Ford90310033Running
141122Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil Ford9000023Running
15253Austin DillonBreztri Chevrolet9000022Running
16132Austin CindricSnap on Ford9000021Running
173338Zane SmithLong John Silver’s Ford9000020Running
18877Carson HocevarDelaware Life Chevrolet9000019Running
19671Michael McDowellGo Bowling Chevrolet9000018Running
20748Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet9027030Running
21354Noah GragsonA&W Root Beer Ford9000016Running
2258Kyle Buschzone/Fastrac Chevrolet9000015Running
233447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Real American Beer Chevrolet9068022Running
242835Riley HerbstMonster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota9006018Running
252211Denny HamlinProgressive Toyota9000012Running
26209Chase ElliottNAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet9040018Running
27237Justin HaleyGainbridge Chevrolet9000010Running
282734Todd GillilandOverplay Ford900009Running
293651Cody WareEvel Knievel Museum Ford9010009Running
303210Ty DillonSea Best Chevrolet900007Running
31166Brad KeselowskiNexlizet Ford9005012Running
323042John Hunter NemechekMobil 1 Toyota9050011Running
331454Ty GibbsMonster Energy Toyota900906Running
343141Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Ford900003Running
352421Josh BerryFreightliner Ford900002Running
363778Katherine LeggeDesnuda Chevrolet890001Running
373966Josh Bilicki(i)Southern Tier Security Ford890000Running
383844JJ Yeley(i)Syracuse Football NIL Chevrolet890000Running
39265Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.com Chevrolet750002Running

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
