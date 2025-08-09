Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
Ryan Blaney wins the Cup Series pole at Watkins Glen. Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Ryan Blaney sets the pace to score the Busch Light Pole at Watkins Glen

By Angie Campbell
Ryan Blaney topped NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday afternoon at Watkins Glen International in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford. It’s his second Busch Light Pole Award this year and his 15th career pole.

The pole was Team Penske’s 150th Cup Series pole.

“What a cool, cool, pole,” Blaney said. “I’m a pretty average road racer, honestly. I work really hard to try to get better at it and try to figure out ways to be better.

“We’ve got to find a little bit of race pace, but it’s nice to have one-lap speed. It’s fun when you can sit on the pole at a place where I’m not very good.”

Shane van Gisbergen came up short by .33 seconds and will start beside Blaney on the front row for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

Van Gisbergen, an acknowledged road course specialist, said, “Man, it’s amazing how close it all is for a road course. My laps were OK, and there probably were some things I could have fixed. Decent start for tomorrow.”

Blaney also noted that winning the pole and winning the race are two very different things.

“Ninety laps is going to be a little harder to beat him (van Gisbergen) tomorrow, but gotta start somewhere,” he said. “It’s more neat for me because we had an absolutely abysmal weekend here last year. We’ve worked really hard on where we need to get better here, where I need to do a better job, how can we improve our race cars. So it was like a big dual effort.

“Just proud of their dedication,” Blaney continued, “to get better at this place and improve the car from last year, and I tried to work on a lot of things. I consider myself a pretty average road-course racer and I’ve worked really hard on trying to get better, where can I improve my driving skills and styles and compete a little bit more at these places, and it’s neat when that all comes together.

“I try to take these things one day at a time. Tomorrow is a whole different task, but it’s nice to have done our job really well today and now about focusing on trying to make 90 good laps tomorrow.”

Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch completed the top five fastest drivers during the qualifying session. Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Christopher Bell and William Byron will start in the top-10.

You can watch Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at 2 p.m. ET on the USA Network with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup
Watkins Glen International
Go Bowling at The Glen

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
112Ryan BlaneyMenards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford71.96122.568
288Shane Van Gisbergen #WeatherTech Chevrolet71.993122.512
319Chase BriscoeBass Pro Shops Toyota71.997122.505
41Ross ChastainBusch Light Chevrolet72.081122.362
58Kyle Buschzone/Fastrac Chevrolet72.144122.255
671Michael McDowellGo Bowling Chevrolet72.18122.195
748Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet72.199122.162
877Carson HocevarDelaware Life Chevrolet72.2122.161
920Christopher BellDEWALT Toyota72.21122.144
1024William ByronRaptor Chevrolet72.215122.135
1122Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil Ford72.235122.101
1217Chris BuescherBuildSubmarines.com Ford72.265122.051
132Austin CindricSnap on Ford72.3121.992
1454Ty GibbsMonster Energy Toyota72.304121.985
1523Bubba WallaceMcDonald’s Toyota72.412121.803
166Brad KeselowskiNexlizet Ford72.427121.778
1760Ryan PreeceMohawk Northeast Inc. Ford72.443121.751
1816AJ AllmendingerGrizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet72.451121.737
1999Daniel SuarezFreeway Insurance Chevrolet72.461121.721
209Chase ElliottNAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet72.465121.714
2145Tyler ReddickThe Beast Toyota72.487121.677
2211Denny HamlinProgressive Toyota72.507121.643
237Justin HaleyGainbridge Chevrolet72.552121.568
2421Josh BerryFreightliner Ford72.576121.528
2587Connor Zilisch(i)Red Bull Chevrolet72.603121.483
263Austin DillonBreztri Chevrolet72.667121.376
275Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.com Chevrolet72.718121.29
2834Todd GillilandOverplay Ford72.718121.29
2935Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota72.736121.26
3043Erik JonesFamily Dollar Toyota72.764121.214
3142John Hunter NemechekMobil 1 Toyota72.838121.091
3241Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Ford72.923120.949
3310Ty DillonSea Best Chevrolet72.989120.84
3438Zane SmithLong John Silver’s Ford73.153120.569
3547Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Real American Beer Chevrolet73.17120.541
364Noah GragsonA&W Root Beer Ford73.19120.508
3751Cody WareEvel Knievel Museum Ford73.698119.678
3878Katherine LeggeDesnuda Chevrolet74.504118.383
3944JJ Yeley(i)Syracuse Football NIL Chevrolet74.955117.671
4066Josh Bilicki(i)Southern Tier Security Ford75.092117.456
