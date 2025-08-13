How online casino operators are speeding into motorsports sponsorships

From Formula 1 to rallycross, internet gambling brands are stamping themselves on motorsports. But why is this fueling high-octane collaboration, and how are fans responding?

If you’ve attended a motorsport event in the last while, you’ve probably noticed something new; maybe it’s a shiny new livery on a vehicle, or a trackside banner promoting a gambling site you’ve never heard of before. Yes, online casino and betting websites are appearing big time on the motor racing scene. Be it Formula 1, MotoGP or even specialty racing circuits, these operators are betting on motor racing to reach greater audiences and tap into speed-crazed enthusiasts.

The union of motorsports and online gaming isn’t anything new but has picked up steam in recent times-and very deep pockets. Deep pockets of cash. So, what drives this surging trend and why does motor sport become such a popular sandbox for casino operators?

For decades, carmakers, tech firms and energy drinks owned the world of motorsport sponsorship. Yet over the past decade, the marketing industry has changed and online casino sites have leapt into the fray. Stake, PokerStars and Betway are just a few of the companies that have signed deals with motorsport teams, events or drivers.

Betway, for instance, has come a long way toward building motorsport visibility. Although best known as an international bookmaking and app to place a bet, globally well-known in markets like South Africa, Betway also promotes responsible gambling behaviors and provides resources for support for those with addiction issues.

Why motorsports?

It’s not so much a matter of slapping logos on helmets or racing equipment. Motorsports are considered an almost ideal demographic by online gambling websites. Think about this: Auto racing fans are tech-savvy, number-crunching and drawn to high-risk, high-reward environments. That’s pretty close to the typical online casino or sportsbook player.

Unlike more mainstream sports such as soccer or baseball, motorsport provides an international, all-year-round stage with a sizable digital audience. From F1’s social media juggernaut to the specialist niche bases of rallycross or GT racing, gambling operators view these series as the very best opportunities for targeted interaction.

And then there’s the glitz factor. Monaco Grand Prix, for example, isn’t a race, it’s an event. A glitzy, A-list affair in which high-rollers, influencers and corporate executives mingle. For an online casino brand desiring prestige or entry into new markets, it’s a beauty contest.

From the pits to the podium

Team sponsorships are the most visible way online casino brands are moving into the motorsport arena. Stake.com shook the world with its high-profile deal with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team, renamed “Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber” in 2024. Similarly, PokerStars was ubiquitous surrounding Red Bull Racing’s garage last year.

Such sponsorships go way beyond ubiquitous logo placement. Casino brands usually get content access to the teams, social media shoutouts and VIP experiences they can offer to their users. It’s about creating rich tie-ins; picture exclusive meet-and-greets, branded gear or even virtual sweepstakes where winners receive race entries.

And the drivers themselves? They don’t appear to care. Some are happy to publicly announce their partnerships, at times appearing in sponsored social media posts or making an appearance at brand functions. While there is always the fear about being overly promotional of gambling within sports that have young audiences, the majority of teams focus on the fact that the operators they partner with are licensed and encourage responsible gaming.

Race control: The regulation game

But it is not all smooth sailing. In some countries, sport gambling sponsorship rules are becoming more stringent. The UK has balanced stricter controls on gambling promotions at football, and the same degree of attention may trickle down to motorsport.

F1 itself took a conservative line, at one point limiting tobacco and alcohol sponsorships due to morality concerns. Whether gambling would have an equally chastening experience is questionable. Some leagues already require teams to display disclaimers or feature responsible gaming messages in advertisements.

One of Betway’s websites that has most often been associated with it offers South African users resources particularly, coupling betting services with informative advice on how to gamble responsibly. It’s an act some argue is a sign that the industry is going in a more responsible way, taking the risks but still operating.

A double-edged sword?

Not all people are thrilled with casino sponsorship of racing. Others claim that it simply normalizes the concept of gambling, bringing more youthful followers who might be inspired by the sport’s recent glamour and online popularity. Racing was always a game of risk, but some fear linking that thrill directly to gambling might walk a little too far into the line.

Meanwhile, defenders argue that online casinos are legitimate, regulated businesses, no different from any other type of entertainment business. As long as they play by the rules and promote good behavior, what’s the harm?

Economically, the infusion of gambling funds cannot be ignored. For low-level F1 teams or private rally drivers, a casino sponsorship might be the difference between staying in the game or folding.

What’s next?

Motorsport is leveraged to commercial sponsorship, and the growth of online casino investment could barely be seen as an unwarranted development for the sport. Whether it is a bad thing or not will be found out through whether the sport is handled by industry responsibly, transparently and with thought to fan well-being.

As long as there is speed, competition and the excitement of winning, there will be companies that want to be seen with that attitude. And for online casino businesses, motorsport is not just flash cars and name-branding, it is a way of getting in touch with a global fanbase of enthusiastic people where risk is part of the process.

In a sport where it’s fractions of a second that make champions, maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising that casino brands, predicated on luck, strategy and high stakes, are racing onto the track.