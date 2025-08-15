Modo Casino to Make NASCAR Cup Series Debut with Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar to Pilot No. 77 Modo Casino Chevrolet for Four Races in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 15, 2025) – Modo Casino, a U.S.-based Social Gaming Experience produced by ARB Interactive, will partner with Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 team for four races in 2025, beginning with the August 23rd Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Modo Casino is America’s fastest-growing social casino platform and lets players compete for free-to-win prizes, including cash and experiences. Using free coins, online versions of top slots and table games such as “Live Roulette” and “Blackjack”, can be played with the opportunity to redeem winnings as real prizes, along with a special sign-up bonus when new players join.

“As a Made in America brand, Modo Casino is built by passionate people for players who love competition and winning moments,” said David Jumper, CMO of ARB Interactive. “Partnering with Spire Motorsports is a natural fit, and we cannot wait to bring the thrill of Modo Casino to NASCAR fans at the track and at home.”

“Modo Casino is built on delivering excitement and entertainment at the highest level,” said Patrick Fechtmeyer, CEO of ARB Interactive. “Partnering with Spire Motorsports aligns us with an iconic American sport and reinforces our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for our players.”

The partnership between Modo Casino and Spire Motorsports introduces the most passionate fans in motorsports to the company’s most popular online games and will reward loyal players with exclusive at-track experiences.

“I’ve been looking forward to kicking off the Modo Casino partnership and introducing its games to the NASCAR world,” said Hocevar. “Modo Casino has been growing its presence through Formula 1 and working with content creators, so I’m excited to join the team and continue building that growth.”

Following the Cup Series second stop of the season at “The World Center of Racing,” Modo Casino will return to Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet for three races in October including the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

For more information about Modo Casino and ARB Interactive, visit modo.us and arbinteractive.com.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on NBC and streamed on Max Saturday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 26th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Modo Casino…

Modo Casino, America’s fastest-growing social casino from ARB Interactive, is proudly built in the U.S. and offers players the thrill of casino-style gaming online. This free-to-play platform features hundreds of popular slot titles, live dealer experiences, and classic table games like Blackjack and Roulette. Players use free coins to compete and can redeem winnings for real-world prizes and experiences, creating a fun, accessible and low strees way to play. Through partnerships with major sports properties, Modo Casino delivers exclusive content, unique fan experiences, and culturally relevant entertainment for millions of players nationwide. Modo Casino follows the International Social Games Association’s and the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance’s best practice principles, as well as all relevant consumer protection, competition, advertising and privacy regulations.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.