Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Richmond Post-Race Report – 08.16.25

HAMLIN LEADS TOYOTA IN RICHMOND

RICHMOND, Va. (August 16, 2025) – Denny Hamlin led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Richmond Raceway on Saturday evening.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Richmond Raceway
Race 25 of 36 – 300 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Dillon*
2nd, Alex Bowman*
3rd, Ryan Blaney*
4th, Joey Logano*
5th, Austin Cindric*
10th, DENNY HAMLIN
13th, CHASE BRISCOE
18th, TY GIBBS
21st, CHRISTOPHER BELL
26th, ERIK JONES
28th, BUBBA WALLACE
29th, COREY HEIM
31st, RILEY HERBST
34th, TYLER REDDICK
36th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

Several issues tonight, but you were able to come back for a top-10. Can you tell us about your race?

“Yeah, just kind of a missed race. We were really bad on pit lane, I sped. Team had a lot of bad stops, and this track – you can’t give up track position, and we did. I thought we were fortunate to get back to the top-10 there. The only reason we did is we had a fast Progressive Camry.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

