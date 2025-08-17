Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Richmond Post-Race Report – 08.16.25

HAMLIN LEADS TOYOTA IN RICHMOND

RICHMOND, Va. (August 16, 2025) – Denny Hamlin led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Richmond Raceway on Saturday evening.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Richmond Raceway

Race 25 of 36 – 300 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Dillon*

2nd, Alex Bowman*

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, Joey Logano*

5th, Austin Cindric*

10th, DENNY HAMLIN

13th, CHASE BRISCOE

18th, TY GIBBS

21st, CHRISTOPHER BELL

26th, ERIK JONES

28th, BUBBA WALLACE

29th, COREY HEIM

31st, RILEY HERBST

34th, TYLER REDDICK

36th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

Several issues tonight, but you were able to come back for a top-10. Can you tell us about your race?

“Yeah, just kind of a missed race. We were really bad on pit lane, I sped. Team had a lot of bad stops, and this track – you can’t give up track position, and we did. I thought we were fortunate to get back to the top-10 there. The only reason we did is we had a fast Progressive Camry.”

