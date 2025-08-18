O’Reilly Auto Parts to Assume Title Sponsorship of NASCAR’s Secondary Series

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series hits the starting line February 14, 2026, and airs exclusively on The CW Network

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 18, 2025) — In an evolution of O’Reilly Auto Parts’ long-standing relationships throughout the sport, NASCAR and O’Reilly Auto Parts today announced a multiyear partnership – one that will make the leader in the automotive replacement parts industry the title sponsor of what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This landmark partnership aligns two American-born powerhouses, each with a rich legacy of fueling performance and passion from the grassroots up. The multi-dimensional sponsorship also includes promotional opportunities and brand integrations in partnership with The CW Network, the exclusive broadcast home of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will officially debut on January 1, 2026, ushering in a bold new chapter for the series crowded with NASCAR’s future stars. The agreement marks the fourth entitlement sponsorship in the series’ history, following a dynamic 11-year tenure with Xfinity that elevated the series to new heights with unprecedented fan engagement, innovation, and exposure. The series’ history also includes a seven-year run with Nationwide Insurance and a foundational relationship with Anheuser-Busch, still a current NASCAR partner at the Premier level.

“Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people,” said NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell. “This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”

Founded in Springfield, Missouri in 1957, O’Reilly Auto Parts has grown from a single store to an automotive parts icon with over 6,400 locations across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada. The company’s more than 92,800 dedicated team members are committed to excellent customer service, backed by a robust network of 31 distribution centers.

While the title sponsorship may be new, O’Reilly Auto Parts’ involvement in NASCAR is anything but. The company has long supported the sport through race sponsorships across multiple series. From the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the DAYTONA Road Course in 2021, to title sponsorships at Texas Motor Speedway, and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio in 2022, the brand has maintained a deep connection with fans and drivers alike.

“Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR—teamwork, enthusiasm, and dedication,” said O’Reilly Auto Parts President Brent Kirby. “You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service. We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running.”

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will be available exclusively to race fans across the country on The CW. In its first year on the broadcast network, the series is seeing impressive year-over-year viewership growth, currently up +17% in Total Viewers compared to last season and pacing to be the most watched series since 2018. The series is currently averaging 1.1 million total viewers, with 19 out of 23 races drawing over one million total viewers.

“The success of NASCAR on The CW has shown that millions of fans will consistently tune in for these adrenaline-fueled races every week,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “This exciting new partnership with O’Reilly Auto Parts gives us the opportunity to expand that reach even further by tapping into our mutually strong presence in local communities nationwide and continuing to grow our passionate audience in the years to come.”

“Partnering with NASCAR and The CW at this level enables us to further deepen our connection to one of the most loyal fanbases in all of sports,” said Hugo Sanchez, O’Reilly Auto Parts vice president of Advertising and Marketing. “This agreement builds on our long-term involvement in NASCAR and our dedication to the fans who love cars as much as we do.”

About O’Reilly Auto Parts

Since 1957, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., has grown from a family-owned company to a leader in the automotive replacement parts industry. It supplies equipment, tools, parts, and accessories to professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Canada. With more than 6,400 store locations and growing, the O’Reilly Professional Parts People deliver excellent customer service, knowledge and value to the communities they serve.

About The CW Network

The CW is America’s fifth major broadcast network and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to nearly 400 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, AVP beach volleyball and PBR Team Series events. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 100 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.