Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team

Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Event: Race 28 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team return to the Daytona International Speedway, facing a must-win situation in order to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. In last year’s event at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Gilliland started second next to pole sitter and teammate, Michael McDowell. On superspeedways, Gilliland has proven that he has what it takes to be a trusted drafting partner with impressive performances at Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega.

Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 160-lap event in the iconic pickle company’s third race of the season. Grillo’s Pickles will hit the high banks of the Daytona International Speedway with a twist on their classic scheme, adding “Speed Pickles” hidden across Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Fans can shop for all Grillo’s Pickles products and merch by going to www.Grillos.com.

While off the track this weekend, Gilliland will trade in his racecar for a fishing rod, partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s TrophyCatch program. An avid fisherman, Gilliland invites anglers of all skill levels to join the citizen-science initiative, which rewards fishermen for documenting largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or more. Since its launch, TrophyCatch has logged thousands of trophy bass across the state, giving scientists valuable insight into Florida’s bass population while giving anglers the chance to win prizes, from top-tier fishing gear to a Phoenix Bass Boat. “TrophyCatch is all about celebrating the thrill of a big catch while protecting our fisheries for future generations,” said Gilliland. “It’s like racing—big skill, big passion, and all about the thrill.” Anglers can sign up for free at TrophyCatch.com, grab a fishing license, and submit photo or video evidence of their catches for even more chances to win.

“We’re proud to partner with NASCAR and bring Florida’s conservation story to one of the largest audiences in American sports,” said Roger Young, Executive Director, FWC. “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to connect with outdoor enthusiasts and highlight the importance of protecting our state’s world-class fisheries and wildlife.”

“Our season hasn’t gone the way we hoped,” said Gilliland. “We know what’s at stake, and I believe this team has everything it takes to win—it’s just about executing from start to finish and making the most of our potential. I always feel confident going into the superspeedways; we just need to run a clean race and be in position at the end.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.