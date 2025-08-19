NASCAR Cup Series 2025: What to Expect from the Second Half of the Season

The opening half of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has delivered everything fans could hope for. Think of big wins, surprising twists, and memorable runs from both seasoned names and fresh talent.

William Byron leads the points, Kyle Larson keeps showing his skill, and Shane van Gisbergen has become a road course master. Now, with the playoffs on the horizon, every race matters.

As Richard Petty once said, “You win some, you lose some, you wreck some.”

The next few months will decide who’s racing for glory and who’s watching from the sidelines when the NASCAR standings playoffs take shape.

Current NASCAR Standings and Playoff Outlook

Watkins Glen was a sharp reminder of just how unpredictable the run to the playoffs can be. Shane van Gisbergen once again proved he is the “king of the road courses” as he picked up his fourth career Cup victory. He has further strengthened his reputation as the man to beat on tracks with both left and right turns.

Meanwhile, he has a really fierce battle gathering behind him, with drivers on the playoff bubble scrapping for every single point to keep their championship hopes alive.

William Byron still leads the regular-season standings, but the gap is far from safe. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson – both past Glen winners – are in hot pursuit, while Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell continue to pile up wins. Chris Buescher remains in the race for the final playoff by just 23 points ahead of Ryan Preece. But with superspeedway chaos at Daytona still to come, it doesn’t look like a time to relax yet.

Every point matters with only a few races left before the postseason. The playoff format means drivers just outside the cut line still have a shot with a win, making each race a potential game-changer.

As Dale Earnhardt famously said, “The winner ain’t the one with the fastest car. It’s the one who refuses to lose.”

Key Races to Watch in the Second Half

Some races in the NASCAR schedule 2025 are more than just dates. They’re season-shaping events. Here are the ones you can’t afford to miss:

Daytona International Speedway – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (August 23): The regular season’s grand finale. Expect huge packs, bigger wrecks, and surprise winners. One bold move here could seal a playoff spot—or send a contender packing.



Darlington Raceway – Southern 500 (August 31): The playoff opener. A gritty, unforgiving track that tests both driver and machine. Conquer Darlington, and you set the tone for the rounds ahead.



Bristol Motor Speedway – Bass Pro Shops Night Race (September 13): Half a mile of chaos. It’s loud, it’s tense, and as a Round of 16 cut-off race, it’s where tempers flare and dreams get crushed.



Talladega Superspeedway – Playoff Race (October 19): A lottery on wheels. Drafting packs can send you from first to 30th in a blink, and no one is safe from “The Big One.”



Phoenix Raceway – Championship Race (November 2): The title fight comes down to four drivers and one race. All the stats, strategies, and storylines boil down to who’s fastest over 312 laps in the desert.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers

The second half of the season isn’t just about tracks and strategy, but more about the drivers who can change everything with one race. Fans are already talking about the season’s surprises and disappointments. Here are some of the names shaping the conversation:

1. William Byron

The points leader for much of the season, Byron has been Mr. Consistency. His single win at the Daytona 500 gave him a head start, but it’s his steady top-10 finishes that keep him out front. If he can add more wins to his résumé, he could be lifting the Bill France Cup in Phoenix.

2. Kyle Larson

Larson is tied for the most wins this season and leads the series in laps led, but he’s also had costly mistakes. The 2021 champion thrives under pressure and has a knack for finding speed when it matters most. Expect him to make a hard push as the playoffs near.

3. Shane van Gisbergen (SVG)

Yes, this is undoubtedly the road course king. With four Cup wins in just 10 road course starts, SVG is proving he’s more than just a specialist; he’s a serious title threat. His adaptability on ovals is improving too, making him dangerous anywhere.

4. Chase Elliott

Back-to-back Watkins Glen winner in 2018 and 2019, Elliott remains a playoff staple. He’s currently second in points and has shown speed on nearly every track type. If he catches fire late in the season, he could easily jump into the top spot.

5. Ryan Preece

The surprise of the year. Sitting 14th in points, Preece has turned heads with consistent top-10 finishes for RFK Racing’s new team. For someone who’s never finished better than 23rd in the standings, this run is already career-defining.

6. Denny Hamlin

Hamlin has become a veteran with three wins this season. He definitely has been here before. His strength lies in playoff races where experience and patience matter. If he makes it to Phoenix, he’ll be one of the toughest drivers to beat.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Action

Let’s talk about how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series without missing out on the action as it unfolds. The truth is, catching the second half of the season is not a challenge at all. NBC and USA Network will handle most of the broadcasts from August through the playoffs, with streaming available on fuboTV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock.

Some earlier summer races were exclusive to Prime Video and TNT, but now it’s all about the playoff push on NBC’s family of networks.

For fans outside the U.S., in countries like the Philippines, Brazil, Singapore, Australia, and more, they can also follow the action through various regional sports networks and streaming services. If you can’t watch live, most platforms offer replay options so you can catch the races on your own schedule.

Final Notes

The second half of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series promises high-speed drama and stories that will be talked about for years. Every NASCAR car on the grid will be pushed to its limits as drivers battle not just for wins, but for survival in the NASCAR standings playoffs.

As Tony Stewart once said, “You can’t give up until the checkered flag falls.”

And in this season’s closing chapters, that flag can’t come soon enough.