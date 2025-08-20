Charlotte Motor Speedway Gears Up For Rousing 67th NASCAR Season

America’s Home for Racing to host two NASCAR tripleheader weekends in 2026 with its traditional spring and fall weekends hosting each of the top three national series

The Coca-Cola 600 will honor America’s 250th birthday with a patriotic Memorial Day Weekend celebration on Sunday, May 24, 2026, while the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 will serve as a Round of 12 cutoff event in NASCAR’s Playoffs, Oct. 11, 2026

For a full schedule of events from America’s Home for Racing, ticket information and upgrades, visit charlottemotorspeedway.com

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 20, 2025) – Race fans, start your engines and mark your calendars, the 2026 NASCAR season at America’s Home for Racing will feature two tripleheader weekends of intense racing action, memorable military salutes and edge-of-your-seat Playoff excitement. The iconic Coca-Cola 600—Memorial Day weekend’s most electrifying motorsports event—will drop the green flag on Sunday, May 24, 2026, while the heart-pounding Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Playoff showdown promises more thrills, drama and championship-defining moments on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Summer’s Best NASCAR Tradition

As America celebrates its 250th birthday next year, race fans will get revved up during the unofficial kickoff to summer with the most patriotic event in sports, the 67th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Packed with military honors, fan-favorite concerts, driver meet-and-greets and high-octane racing, this crown jewel event promises unmatched energy and excitement on and off the track. The weekend will feature all three of NASCAR’s top series as the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series takes to the track on Friday, May 22, 2026, in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 and the up-and-comers of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series test their mettle on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the BetMGM 300. The weekend builds to a crescendo with the historic Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s only 600-mile event, on Sunday, May 24.

A ROVAL™ Weekend Built for Playoff Glory

As the NASCAR Cup Series inches toward the championship, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend offers high-stakes drama when the Playoff field narrows—and legends are made—at the only road course in NASCAR’s playoffs. Once again serving as the cutoff race before the Round of 8 begins, four drivers will see their championship hopes dashed after 400km on the one-of-a-kind, 17-turn circuit. The weekend will also feature star-studded showdowns in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (Friday, Oct. 9) and the return of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for the Blue Cross NC 250 (Saturday, Oct. 10).

Why America’s Home for Racing is a Must-Visit for Fans

For newcomers, it’s a firsthand ticket to NASCAR’s most iconic race weekends. From heart-stopping finishes to vibrant fan zones, pre-race concerts, huge military tributes and more, fans will be immersed in the sport’s biggest events, right in the heart of NASCAR country.

For returning fans: The Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekends have historically provided unforgettable moments on and off the track. Nowhere else can fans immerse themselves in their favorite sport by visiting nearby race shops or taking a trip down memory lane at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

As NASCAR’s home track, every lap matters and every trophy matters more, creating can’t-miss moments at every race. In addition to always putting FANS first, Charlotte Motor Speedway has helped launch the careers of some of NASCAR’s biggest names, from NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Buddy Baker to Bobby Labonte and David Pearson, several of the sports prominent drivers earned their first-ever Cup series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Could another name be added to the list in 2026?

Race start times, television broadcast partners, any additional support series races and a full on-track schedule will be announced at a later date.

Secure a Spot on the Front Row of NASCAR History

Tickets, camping and weekend packages for the Coca-Cola 600 are available now at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 800-455-FANS. Tickets for the 2026 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend will go on sale at a later date. Lock in early-bird pricing, scoring the best seats and packages before they vanish. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 all weekend long.

Be Part of the Buzz

Follow Charlotte Motor Speedway on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app for exclusive news, ticket alerts, contests and more.