Window World 400 Marks NWS’ First NASCAR Cup Series Points Race Since 1996

North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the Window World 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, July 19, 2026, marking the iconic track’s first points race in Cup Series competition since Sept. 29, 1996

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also return to the historic oval for the fourth year in a row, with a 250-lap event slated for Saturday, July 18

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Aug. 20, 2025) – Gordon, Earnhardt, Labonte, Martin and Wallace were household names when North Wilkesboro Speedway last hosted a NASCAR Cup Series points race on Sept. 29, 1996, a memorable race won by Jeff Gordon. The names have since changed to Logano, Larson, Bell, Elliott, Blaney, Byron and Hamlin – and they’ll be racing for points when NASCAR roars back to North Wilkesboro for the Window World 400 on July 19, 2026.

Thirty years after its most recent points race at stock car racing’s highest level, North Wilkesboro’s five-eighths-mile oval will come alive with a 400-lap, Sunday-night spectacular that will have its winner punch a ticket into the NASCAR Playoffs.

One of NASCAR’s original race tracks, North Wilkesboro has successfully hosted the past three NASCAR All-Star Races, with the most recent May event featuring an unforgettable battle between Joey Logano and eventual winner Christopher Bell. This year’s race – and its incredible fan and sponsor support – paved the way for the track’s next premier event to have championship implications.

“This year reminded everyone how great the action is at North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “It’s a challenge for the drivers and the teams to master this short track and because of that, you don’t know who’s going to win until the checkered flag flies.

“It’s going to be cool to see 400 laps of wheel-to-wheel racing under the lights at North Wilkesboro and how the strategies in a longer race play out. Whoever wins the Window World 400 will really have to earn it, because now, it’s about more than big money and bragging rights. There’s a playoff berth on the line.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, which debuted at North Wilkesboro in 1996 and returned in 2023, retains a spot on the 2026 calendar for a 250-lapper on Saturday, July 18. Competition schedules, additional entertainment and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

“You know I’m a big believer in the value of short track racing and its history in our sport, so to me this is the biggest news on the 2026 schedule,” said North Wilkesboro Speedway Chairman of the Board and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“When I was preparing North Wilkesboro with Marcus (Smith) in 2019 for an iRacing scan, I felt like I was working inside an iconic time capsule. Now the track is more amazing than ever, born again after a lot of dedication and hard work. I can’t wait to see 400 laps of night racing there. It’s massive for the surrounding community, but every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner next July.”

Window World’s presence as the Cup Series race entitlement sponsor builds on a relationship the company has had with its home track dating back to 2022.

“As a North Wilkesboro-based company and knowing what it means to this community, it’s been a true honor and privilege for us to be a partner with North Wilkesboro Speedway throughout their rebirth,” said Window World CEO Tammy Whitworth.

“Sponsoring a points race in the NASCAR Cup Series gives us the chance to bring an even greater spotlight on this region and all the good things that happen here. Through our national network of store owners and employees, we’ll do our part to bring positive attention to Wilkes County and the North Carolina mountains next summer.”

Affordable tickets and camping are on sale now at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding all events at North Wilkesboro by following on X and Instagram, or becoming a Facebook fan.