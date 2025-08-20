Dover Motor Speedway to host the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race

Dover Motor Speedway will play host to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race for the first time on Sunday, May 17, as part of a tripleheader NASCAR event weekend

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200 race returns on Saturday, May 16

A fan favorite, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, returns to The Monster Mile on Friday, May 15

DOVER, Del. (Aug. 20, 2025) – The 42nd annual NASCAR All-Star Race, featuring the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, is coming to The Monster Mile in 2026, track officials announced today. The All-Star Race winner will take home a $1 million paycheck, as the storied event makes its first visit to Dover Motor Speedway.

The move to Dover Motor Speedway will mark the first time the NASCAR All-Star Race has been hosted on a one-mile oval and in the Northeast, kicking off three months of signature sports events in the greater Philadelphia area in 2026. Following the NASCAR All-Star Race in May, FIFA World Cup 26 will be hosted in June and July at Lincoln Financial Field and the MLB All-Star Game will be held July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The events coincide with the United States of America’s 250th birthday on July 4 and the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“We are beyond excited to host the NASCAR All-Star Race at The Monster Mile in 2026,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “The mid-May dates historically offer great weather in our region and we are already hard at work on plans to make the entire weekend a special one for our fans. Stay tuned for lots of updates and fun additions to the weekend – including the return of the wildly successful Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware – in our famous Fan Zone.”

Known in NASCAR lore for its memorable moments and “win-to-get-in” eligibility, the NASCAR All-Star Race traditionally features winners from the past and current seasons, the top-two transfers from the All-Star Open last-chance race and a Fan Vote winner. The race is all about the $1 million grand prize and bragging rights, as no points are on the line and no one takes home a second-place check. Details on 2026 eligibility and format will be announced at a later date.

The first NASCAR All-Star Race was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 1985. EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) hosted the event in 1986, and it then returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway from 1987-2019. The event was held at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020, Texas Motor Speedway in 2021-22, and North Wilkesboro Speedway from 2023-25. Last year’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro featured a memorable finish, with Christopher Bell besting Joey Logano at the finish line by just 0.829 seconds after a risky two-tire pit stop following the new-for-2025 promoter’s caution.

“Hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race at The Monster Mile is a win for Delaware’s economy and tourism industry,” said Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer. “In 2026, as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, fans from across the globe will come here for the thrill of race weekend, discovering our beaches, history, and hospitality along the way. And take it from the First State: if you’re not first, you’re last!”

The expanded NASCAR race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway will feature all three national touring series May 15-17, and the NASCAR All-Star race weekend will be held in lieu of the track’s regular season Cup Series event in 2026.

Along with the return of the BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, the 2026 Dover race weekend schedule brings back the popular NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the high-banked, concrete oval. Fans have clamored for trucks to return since their last visit to Dover in 2020. Known for action-packed, physical racing and close finishes at DMS, Kyle Busch leads active NASCAR drivers with three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins at The Monster Mile.

Renewal customers have until Sept. 30 to lock in their seats at the best prices.

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE to buy tickets and camping, place a deposit for 2026, or register for the Speedway’s email list to receive updates and announcements.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (@MonsterMile). Keep up with all the latest information on DoverMotorSpeedway.com and our mobile app.