Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Lucky Dog Ford Team
Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes
Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Event: Race 28 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 160
Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team face a must-win situation this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Daytona International Speedway for the series’ regular season finale. A win by Smith and the No. 38 would secure a spot in NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs, which begin next weekend at Darlington Raceway. Smith has shown real strength on superspeedways this year, highlighted by his first career Cup Series pole at Talladega in the spring, where he led five laps, and finished 19th. At Atlanta-1 he placed 11th and at Atlanta-2- he led five laps and finished seventh. Out of his four Cup starts at Daytona, he’s placed 13th three times.

Smith and Aaron’s Rent-to-Own will run the fan-favorite Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme for the 160-lap race. The Lucky Dog scheme has a deep-rooted, nostalgic history in the NASCAR Cup Series, having been driven by David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Michael McDowell, Michael Waltrip, and many more. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, please visit Aarons.com.

“I’m always excited heading into the superspeedways,” said Smith. “We’ve shown a lot a speed this year on drafting-style tracks, so I’m confident this weekend won’t be any different. We know what’s at stake, but we won’t let the pressure bother us, we’re going to show up and do what we do best and be in position at the end.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

