Wood Brothers Return to Daytona as Defending Coke Zero Sugar 400 Winners

Daytona International Speedway has long been a stage for history with the Wood Brothers, and Saturday night offers another chance to build on that tradition. One year removed from the Wood Brothers’ 100th Cup Series victory that was scored in the summer classic, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse roll into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 looking to write the next chapter.

Last year, the Wood Brothers celebrated their 10th summer race win at Daytona – and their milestone 100th Cup Series victory overall – when then driver Harrison Burton took the checkered flag. That triumph secured the team a spot in the postseason. This year, the Wood Brothers already have their spot locked into the 16-driver playoff field courtesy of Berry’s win at Las Vegas in March.

Berry has had his share of strong moments at Daytona, too. Driving for his previous team, he led last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 on five occasions for nine laps before being caught up in a late-race accident. This time, with playoff pressure off the table, Berry is eager to race aggressively but smartly.

“Obviously I’m excited to go to Daytona already locked into the Playoffs and not have to worry about the chaos,” Berry said. “Last year’s race was eventful for us for a lot of reasons. Aside from the wreck at the end, we ran a really strong race and were up front.

“That’s the plan going back – to be up front and race hard. We don’t have anything to lose in that regard, so we are going to try to stay out of trouble, avoid the chaos, and be there at the end to put the Wood Brothers back in victory lane (at Daytona).”

This weekend will also carry special meaning for Berry and the No. 21 team. Through the Honor A Cancer Hero program, organized by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, the DEX Imaging Mustang will carry the name of Sharon Sampson.

Sampson, one of Berry’s fans, was nominated by her son, who shared her inspiring story of resilience through her cancer journey.

“My mom is my true hero,” her son wrote. “She has never complained or asked, ‘Why me?’ She has kept a positive outlook no matter what she’s faced. I knew she was strong from how she cared for my dad, but I never realized how strong until this.”

Qualifying for the regular season finale is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. ET on truTV. The 160-lap, 400-mile race will go green Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.