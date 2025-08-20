XFINITY Series PR

Garrett Smithley Partners up with True Brand for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Mooresville NC, SS-Greenlight Racing and Garrett Smithley are very excited to announce that True Brand/Solid Start as well as their product Fuel Juels will adorn the #14 car at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The Wawa 250 will take place on Friday August 22nd at 7:30pm ET. Fans can catch the action on the CW Network, or on the Motor Racing Network. Garrett Smithley said of the partnership “I’m super excited to have True Brand back with me! It’s been a few years since we were able to bring the “pink car” and it’s always a fan favorite.” Team owner Bobby Dotter Comments: “We are super excited to work with Garrett’s long time partner, and race for a great cause.”

Solid Start is female owned and operated, and our legacy of automotive excellence dates back to 1976 and continues today with a family of products designed to effectively enhance performance and extend engine life. From our humble beginnings in the Willis family garage in Florida so many years ago, Amber Kossak and Crystal Mathews set out to build a solid foundation of trust, confidence, and value with a line of solid products that is unmatched in the industry by adhering to one simple philosophy: “Truth is not just a way of business – it’s a way of life.” They not only manufacture a full line of automotive treatments, supplements and performance additives, but also provide complete in-depth, hands-on training for our entire product line. In addition to their unparalleled customer service, their research and development team consistently works to ensure that they are more than able to handle today’s automotive technology and are prepared for the technological advances of tomorrow. Our level of dedication to our customers resulted in Solid Start being named the 2015 Vendor of the Year for both the Automotive Oil Change Association and Grease Monkey International. “Solid Start and their True Brand products have been a great partner for Garrett Smithley. “I’m excited to have them on our car this weekend at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway. It’s an honor to also support National Breast Cancer Foundation. It’s extremely special that Amber Kossak and Crystal Mathews from Solid Start have donated a spot on the car to such a great cause.”

Solid Start has donated A spot on the car to help raise awareness for National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). One of National Breast Cancer Foundation’s top priorities is educating women on what they can do to be proactive with their breast health. Knowledge and early detection save lives and NBCF strives to educate and help women right now. “1 in 8 women will be affected by breast cancer and they say the best chance of survival is early detection,” said Amber Kossak, owner of Solid Start. “We decided to partner with National Breast Cancer Foundation because they save lives now by helping women who cannot afford a mammogram.”

