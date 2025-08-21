Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway II Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Wawa 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2025 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 141 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 24th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 100-lap race on Friday night.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Daytona International Speedway marks the 13th race where DUDE Wipes has served as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this season.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s penultimate superspeedway race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will mark Alfredo’s ninth career start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous eight starts at the “World Center of Racing,” Alfredo’s best result came during the 2022 edition of the Beef. It’s. What’s. For. Dinner. 300, where he earned a track-best seventh after starting 16th, while driving for Our Motorsports.

Overall, he holds an Xfinity Series average finish of 20.5 at the famed Daytona Beach, Fla., superspeedway.

In addition to his eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Alfredo also has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, finishing a track series-best 26th in the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2021, driving for Front Row Motorsports.

24 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — with just nine remaining — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team remain laser-focused on one mission: mounting a late-summer charge toward the Playoffs.

This weekend, that charge heads to the high banks of Daytona International Speedway — one of the most iconic venues in all of motorsports. Known for its breathtaking speeds, close-quarters pack racing, and unpredictability, Daytona is a place where fortunes can change in an instant and dreams can be made under the lights.

A breakthrough victory at Daytona wouldn’t just ignite the team’s Playoff push — it would send a clear message to the rest of the Xfinity field and mark a defining moment in the momentum Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team have been trying to build all season long.

Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race is more than just another stop on the schedule — it’s a showcase of drafting, strategy and split-second decision-making where the difference between triumph and heartbreak is measured by inches. Alfredo knows the opportunity ahead is significant.

Then on Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series delivers one of the most anticipated events of the year — the Coke Zero Sugar 400. As the regular season finale, it stands as the last chance for drivers to lock themselves into the Playoffs, guaranteeing high drama and fireworks both on and off the track for the 12th and final leg of the second half before the 10-race Playoffs begin next weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 team, every lap around the World Center of Racing could bring them one step closer to the postseason. And should they find Victory Lane on Friday night, it wouldn’t just be a win — it would be a powerful statement in their Playoff pursuit.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Alfredo has 141 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.0.

● Watkins Glen International | Mission 200 at The Glen Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its annual trip to the Finger Lakes of New York, taking on the iconic Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for the penultimate road course race of the 2025 season.

Once again, Young’s Motorsports and driver Anthony Alfredo displayed strength, grit, and determination — only to have their efforts halted in Saturday’s Mission 200 at The Glen.

Competitive speed in practice carried into qualifying, where Alfredo secured the 20th-fastest lap and set the stage for 82 laps around the 2.45-mile layout.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo maintained a solid pace and kept the No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro clean, finishing a respectable 18th in Stage 1 and positioning the team to capitalize on strategy in the closing stages.

But as the race unfolded, adversity struck. While executing their plan, Alfredo was sent spinning into the gravel by another competitor, costing the team valuable track position. In the midst of recovering, a fuel pump issue forced the team behind the wall for quick repairs.

Determined to salvage the afternoon, Alfredo returned to the track and avoided a multi-car incident on the backstretch before nursing the car home to a frustrating 32nd-place finish at the checkered flag.

Now 24 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team remain focused as they approach the homestretch.

With the summer stretch winding down, every lap, every adjustment, and every finish carries added weight in their pursuit of a breakthrough victory — one that could vault them into the Playoffs and shift the momentum in their favor.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Friday night, he will be crew chief in his 153rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 152 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 24th race will be his 13th tango at Daytona as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Daytona International Speedway.

Last February, the team successfully made its Xfinity debut at the track by qualifying for the race, but a late-race accident spoiled what had been a strong performance.

The team rebounded in August, charging from 20th on the grid to finish ninth — one of two top-10 finishes during its inaugural season of competition.

Earlier this year, the team executed a near-flawless run in the season-opening United Rentals 300, only to be swept into a multi-car accident one lap from the finish of the February 120-lap race.

In total, Young’s Motorsports has competed in six NASCAR Xfinity Series superspeedway events, earning an average finish of 14.1.

At Daytona specifically, the team’s three previous Xfinity starts have produced an average starting position of 23.7 and an average finish of 20.3.

Beyond its Xfinity efforts, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization has logged 21 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Daytona since 2014.

In that span, the team has averaged a 17.4 finish, highlighted by a team-best fourth-place result with veteran Spencer Boyd in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250.

﻿● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 56 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.6 and an average finish of 23.6.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona International Speedway: “Daytona International Speedway is such a historical venue and an icon of our sport.

“Every opportunity to race there is a blessing I do not take for granted, and there is nothing more I want than to win there.”

On Preparation for Daytona International Speedway: “iRacing is an excellent tool for preparing for superspeedways because of some of the visual aspects, like being tucked up in the draft and having poor visibility in the pack.

“It can also help you practice blocking and managing the lanes behind you with your rearview mirror while leading.

On the Car’s Handling at the Summer Daytona International Speedway Race: “The summer race at Daytona always makes handling of the race car more important than the opener in February.

“It will be hot and slick, plus the track seems to get rougher every time we go back. Also, the race is slightly shorter, so track position will be even more critical.”

On the Keys to Success at Daytona International Speedway: “Survival is always important at a place like Daytona, but executing all night long to score stage points and be upfront at the end, it’s ultimately what it will take to win.”

On Daytona International Speedway Expectations: “Anything short of a win at Daytona will be a disappointment to me.

“This year has been tough for everybody on our team and a victory would save our season by making up for all the misfortune and locking us into the playoffs.”

On His Superspeedway Craft: “Racing for smaller teams in all of the national series of NASCAR has taught me to maximize opportunities where the playing field is more equal.

“Superspeedways like Daytona certainly fit into that category. I have spent a lot of time studying film and learning what it takes to put myself in a position to win. I’ve been close before, and it’s about time I broke through.”

On Watkins Glen Speedway Finish: “I was proud of the gains we made on our road course package at Watkins Glen up until our fuel pump cable broke.

“It was just another frustrating mechanical failure that gives us more determination to go win Daytona on Friday night.”

On Goals for the Second Half of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We have had a lot of ups and downs throughout the first half of the race season, but I’m confident we can recover by bringing fast cars to the track and executing well throughout this second half.

“We need more top-10s and a couple of top-fives before the end of the season. Ideally, winning just one race before the Playoffs is our ultimate goal because it would completely save our season.”

Race Information:

The Wawa 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 24th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying is set for Friday, August 22nd, 2025, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).