Julie Nataas to Drive Worsham’s Nitro Funny Car at U.S. Nationals, Marking 20th Anniversary of Worsham’s Historic Sweep

Indianapolis, IN — August 20, 2025 – It’s been Twenty years since Del Worsham and his father Chuck authored one of drag racing’s great stories. In 2005, Worsham stunned the Funny Car class by winning both the all-star shootout and the Mac Tools U.S. Nationals on the same weekend, a rare “double-up” that earned him $225,000 and a permanent place in Indy history. The victory was made even more special by the family partnership behind it, with Chuck calling the tune-up that carried Del past Frank Pedregon in a razor-tight Monday final. For the Worshams, Indy became the stage where a father and son proved they could take on the sport’s biggest names and win it all.

Two decades later, the story comes full circle. This Labor Day weekend, Del Worsham will return to the same stage as a team owner and tuner, celebrating that milestone anniversary by putting another rising star in his Toyota GR Supra Nitro Funny Car. Julie Nataas, the 2023 NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster World Champion and one of the sport’s most versatile young drivers, will strap in with Worsham calling the shots from the starting line.

“The U.S. Nationals means everything to a racer,” said Nataas, who already has her own history at Indy, including two JEGS Allstars wins and the 2022 U.S. Nationals Top Alcohol Dragster crown. “I’ve had unforgettable moments here in Top Alcohol Dragster, but coming back in Del’s Funny Car with the backing of Airmine and Toyota, on the anniversary of his sweep, is incredibly meaningful. This event is full of history, and I can’t wait to add to that story again this year.”

For Worsham, the decision to bring Nataas to Indy is equal parts celebration and mentorship. “Julie has proven herself at every level she’s competed in,” he said. “We’ve already built a strong foundation together, and Indy is the perfect place to continue her growth. To bring her back here on the 20th anniversary of one of my biggest career moments, it feels like the story has come full circle.”

The U.S. Nationals, known as the “Big Go,” begins August 29 and will feature the largest field of competitors and fans of the season. For Del Worsham, the weekend is a chance to honor a landmark victory. For Julie Nataas, it’s an opportunity to carry that legacy forward in her own climb up the Nitro Funny Car ranks. And for fans, it’s the rare convergence of past and future, a celebration of history with the promise of more to come.

Fans can follow Nataas throughout the weekend on Instagram and Facebook for exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The event will be televised on FS1, with live streaming available through NHRA.tv.

