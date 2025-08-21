NHRA UNVEILS NEW WALLY PARKS TOWER AHEAD OF CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

INDIANAPOLIS (August 21, 2025) – Ahead of the world’s biggest drag race, next week’s 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway and NHRA announced the completion of the new Wally Parks Tower and the renovated suites during an official unveiling this week at the facility.

It completes the first phase of a multi-year, multi-phase project at the legendary facility, with the new Wally Parks Tower set to be one of the centerpieces at The Big Go, where the world’s best drivers compete on the sport’s grandest stage.

The impressive three-story facility features race control, a media center and television broadcasting capabilities, as well as three suites on the third floor. The observation deck on the top floor, which features an open-air covered roof, is another stunning aspect of the state-of-the-art tower. It includes an overview area and event space that can host nearly 500 people.

Sitting in the same area as the previous tower, the new facility also has dedicated bathrooms, two staircases and an elevator, along with a scenic winner’s circle backdrop that is a nod to the historic and memorable winner’s circle at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“We were thrilled to unveil the new Wally Parks Tower this week as we continue to move into the next frontier of this great and historic facility,” NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations Kasey Coler said. “The new tower will be a hallmark of the facility and the sport for years to come. This is the first step to enable us to better use our property to best serve our fans, race teams and partners.”

A major overhaul and full renovation of the eight suites above the west side grandstands is also completed ahead of the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, as IRP and NHRA get set to start on phase two of the project.

The second phase will focus on drainage and will be a key part of the long-term plan that will create an improved parking and entry experience for fans.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 29 at the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, two rounds at 12:30 and 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 12 and 2:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 1.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and eliminations at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

The first round of the Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 31, with the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. and the final round at 4 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place on FOX at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

