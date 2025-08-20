Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 08.20.25

This Week in Motorsports: August 18 – 24, 2025

NCS/NXS: Daytona International Speedway – Aug. 22-23

ARCA: Madison International Speedway – Aug. 22

PLANO, Texas (Aug. 20, 2025) – The NASCAR Cup Series concludes its regular season this weekend at Daytona International Speedway for the annual summer night race around the 2.5-mile Florida superspeedway. The Xfinity Series joins the Cup Series in The Sunshine State this weekend, with action Friday night as just three races remaining in its regular season. The ARCA Menards Series heads to Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin in its return to the track for the first time since 2019.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS

Reddick looks to clinch Playoff berth … With Saturday night’s race concluding the Cup Series regular season, Tyler Reddick is near another Playoff berth with his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE team. The 23XI Racing driver sits 89 points above the Playoff cutline coming to Daytona International Speedway this weekend. If he advances to the postseason tournament, it would mark his fourth consecutive appearance, where he’d look to make his second consecutive Championship 4.

Nemechek seeks to continue Daytona success … Daytona International Speedway has been a favorite of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s John Hunter Nemechek in his young Cup Series career. The driver of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE has made five career starts at the 2.5-mile oval, finishing inside the top-11 in all but one of those races, including a career-best fifth-place finish in February’s Daytona 500.

Almirola returns to No. 19 … For the 10th time this season, Aric Almirola will pilot the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), taking on Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Almirola is a previous pole sitter (2007) and race winner (2016) in the Xfinity Series at Daytona, looking to add another solid performance in his 11th Xfinity Series race at the famed superspeedway.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National

Reaves seeks another solid race … After a sixth-place finish last weekend at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, JGR driver Max Reaves returns to the No. 18 Toyota Camry this weekend at Madison International Speedway eager to continue his strong 2025 season. The 15-year-old has finished inside the top six in all three of his national ARCA starts this season, including his win at Elko Speedway in June. Reaves also has three victories in the ARCA Menards Series East this season.

