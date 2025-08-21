A Thrilling Formula 1 Season

Weekends in Styria, Northamptonshire, the Ardennes, and at the Hungaroring arrived faster than many expected. Four races in six weeks brought four maximum points finishes for McLaren but also revealed that Ferrari finally has pace on every type of track, Mercedes is a steady third, and Red Bull is leaning almost entirely on the magic of Max Verstappen. After fourteen races, Oscar Piastri leads with 284 points, with Lando Norris just nine behind, creating a charged atmosphere inside the garage. For fans and bettors tracking every duel through Merkur Xtip, the 2025 Formula 1 season has already become one of the most captivating in recent years.

Lando Norris Best in Austria

The Red Bull Ring on June 29 was the perfect stage for another McLaren showdown. Norris and Piastri shared the front row, but the key was the start: Norris used better traction, defended the inside line into the tight Remus corner, and immediately dictated the rhythm. Piastri briefly tried an undercut during the first round of pit stops, but warming the hard tire compound left him without attacking pace. Ferrari claimed their first podium of the year through Charles Leclerc, while Lewis Hamilton’s fourth place showed growing comfort with the team’s new aerodynamic package.

Hülkenberg Stuns at Silverstone

A week later, nearly 170,000 fans at Silverstone witnessed another flawless Norris weekend. Despite driving half the race on the edge of his fuel load because McLaren had shifted fuel strategy in qualifying, Norris secured his third win of the season. Special applause went to Nico Hülkenberg, who delivered Sauber’s first podium since Robert Kubica’s 2008 Canadian GP win.

Piastri Masters the Rain in Belgium

The third weekend in a row featured a sprint format: Friday brought shortened qualifying, Saturday morning’s sprint went to Verstappen, and Saturday afternoon’s main qualifying put Norris on pole just ahead of Piastri. It set the stage like a betting thriller in Spa. On Sunday, heavy rain delayed the start, and Piastri was the first to fully capitalize by switching to medium tires at the right moment. Norris limited the damage to finish second, while Leclerc secured another podium for Ferrari.

Hungaroring: Closest Finish of the Decade and McLaren’s 200th Win

Hungary is often epic due to difficult overtaking, but a heatwave and soft compounds created fireworks. Leclerc shocked everyone with pole on Saturday, but by lap five, McLaren had seized control: first Piastri, then Norris, both with sharp but clean overtakes at turn one. From then on, it was chess. Piastri stopped early for hard tires, while Norris stayed out longer, setting the fastest laps on mediums. In the final three laps, Norris closed in, seized his one chance, and crossed the line 0.698s ahead—the smallest margin of victory this decade. The win gave McLaren their 200th triumph and fourth consecutive one-two finish, a feat last achieved by Prost and Senna in 1988.

Current Driver Standings

Oscar Piastri – 284

Lando Norris – 275

Max Verstappen – 187

George Russell – 172

Charles Leclerc – 151

Lewis Hamilton – 109

Kimi Antonelli – 64

Alexander Albon – 54

Nico Hülkenberg – 37

Esteban Ocon – 27



Antonelli has already scored points five times and became the youngest rookie to surpass 60 points, a surprise outcome that few betting markets foresaw. Albon delivered a symbolic win for Williams.

Current Constructor Standings

McLaren – 559

Ferrari – 260

Mercedes – 236

Red Bull – 194

Williams – 70

Aston Martin – 52

Sauber – 51

Racing Bulls – 45

Haas – 35

Alpine – 20



Although the numbers reflect McLaren’s dominance, Ferrari scored 109 points in the last four races—more than any team besides the leaders—and expects further gains from a new engine planned for Monza. Williams and Aston Martin have traded positions in the “top five” chase, but back-to-back double-digit results from Albon and Sainz Jr. put Williams firmly in fifth. Aston Martin bounced back in Hungary thanks to Alonso and Stroll, surpassing 50 points for the first time this season. Sauber relies on Hülkenberg’s flashes of brilliance, Racing Bulls and Haas collect small points on low-degradation circuits, while Alpine remains last despite announcing a new technical director from Lotus’s 2013 glory days.

Looking Ahead

The four-week summer break will be crucial for teams to upgrade their packages for Zandvoort and Monza. Piastri and Norris, separated by a single-digit gap, will be under the microscope from the media and their own garage, making live betting on their duels especially engaging. Rumors suggest Verstappen could receive new hybrid components in the Netherlands, adding another layer of intrigue.

If the action in Styria, Silverstone, Spa, and Budapest is any indication, 2025 will be remembered as the year the “orange double force” turned into a sensation, a summer thriller, and perhaps an autumn drama the sport hasn’t seen in years. One thing is certain: every inch of asphalt until Abu Dhabi will be a battlefield where titles are claimed and the future of the next Formula 1 era is forged.