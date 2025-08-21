RCR Race Preview: Daytona International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway… The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway this weekend to race under the lights of the 2.5-mile speedway. Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 157th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona, and the most among all tracks in Cup Series history. Richard Childress Racing has made an impressive 202 starts at track and counts four Coke Zero Sugar 400 victories among the organization’s impressive seven points-paying wins at the track. Austin Dillon was RCR’s most recent Coke Zero Sugar 400 race winner, earning the win in 2022 to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. Other Coke Zero Sugar 400 race winners include Kevin Harvick (2010) and Dale Earnhardt (1990, 1993). RCR owns three Daytona 500 wins (Earnhardt – 1998, Harvick – 2007, Dillon – 2018). In addition, RCR has collected11 poles in Cup Series competition at Daytona.

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway… In addition to its NASCAR Cup Series success, RCR has accumulated 10 wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2002, 2010), Harvick (2007), Clint Bowyer (2009), Tony Stewart (2013), Dillon (2015), Austin Hill (2022, 2023, 2024) and Jesse Love (2025) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. RCR has won three of four drafting track races this season and enters Daytona on the strength of Love’s Daytona win in February. RCR has also won the pole in 12 of the last 19 drafting track races.

Three Times the Fun… RCR will field three Cup Series teams this weekend at Daytona. Austin Hill returns to the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet, led by crew chief Andy Street. Hill and Street have a winning combination with 10 wins together in the Xfinity Series (2022-2024).

Honor A Cancer Hero… RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series programs will participate in the Honor A Cancer Hero program this weekend on behalf of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation. The drivers’ names above the door of our entries will be replaced by the name of a cancer hero. For more information on the program, click here.

Deep Roots… Richard Childress made 17 starts at Daytona International Speedway from 1973 through 1981 during his driving career, earning a pair of top-10 finishes at the track.

Friday Tune In… The WaWa 250 powered by Coca-Cola will be televised live on Friday, August 22 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network. The same day NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session can be viewed on The CW App beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Catch the Action Saturday… The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be televised live on Saturday, August 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday will be broadcast on truTV. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway… With 24 previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Dillon heads to the historic track with experience on his side. Dillon has acquired two wins, one pole, four top-five and nine top-10 finishes in the premier series. The veteran driver, who grew up attending races in Daytona Beach with his family, has 10 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one win and seven top-five finishes. Dillon also has two starts at Daytona in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Playoff Bound… Last weekend in Richmond, Virginia, Austin Dillon raced his way to Victory Lane, defending his 2024 win at Richmond Raceway and punching his ticket into the Cup Series Playoffs. The win is the sixth Cup Series win of Dillon’s career, and his third in the closing weeks of a regular season. Dillon secured the win, and snapped his 37-race winless streak, after leading 107 of 400 laps, including the final 49 laps of the race, finishing 2.471 seconds ahead of second-place Alex Bowman.

Former Pole Winner… Dillon earned his career-first Cup Series pole award with a lap of 196.019 mph (45.914 seconds) in the 2014 edition of the Daytona 500. Dillon also started on the front row for the July 2015 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Daytona International Speedway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Dillon and his family’s personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Influenced… Dillon and his RCR team will be hosting LSU women’s basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson on Saturday. Johnson, who was the 2022-23 SEC Freshman of the Year when LSU claimed its first national championship, will celebrate her time in Daytona Beach with a special hauler tour and meet-and-greet with the RCR team, before serving as one of the race’s honorary starters.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at the Wawa Block Party (1900 W. International Speedway Boulevard) with Coca-Cola on Friday, August 22 at 1 p.m. Local Time. Later that afternoon, beginning at 3:45 p.m. Local Time, he will take to the NASCAR Experience Stage for a Q&A in the Fan Midway at Daytona International Speedway. On Saturday, August 23 at 3:45 p.m. Dillon will visit the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Midway. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and purchase gear for race day.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Richmond Raceway was a good race for you. You led the last 49 laps to win your second consecutive race at the Virginia short track. Does locking yourself into the NASCAR Playoffs take some of the pressure off?

“What a special weekend Richmond Raceway was for us. A little pressure is taken off because we’re in the NASCAR Playoffs now. We want to go help our teammate Kyle Busch try and lock himself in. This is the last opportunity to get into the NASCAR Playoffs, so we’ll be focused on helping him, while also trying to get some bonus points for the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) team for the NASCAR Playoffs. We’re excited for the opportunity for RCR and all of our partners.”

As a Daytona 500 Champion, does Daytona International Speedway just feel special every time you drive through the tunnel there?

“Daytona International Speedway is so special in so many ways to my family and I. We’ve had some crazy memories there. We’ve been to Victory Lane, tore down the fence, and done a little bit of everything. We’re looking for a clean, fun night this Saturday and hopefully, if the opportunity arises, we can go back to Victory Lane.”

Is Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway one of the coolest in our sport?

“It is, for sure. I always look forward to Daytona.”

It’s August so you never know what you are going to be dealing with, weather-wise. It could be sunny one moment, then you might have the weather to deal with. How do you handle that unpredictability?

“You’ve got to stay grounded. Execution is key, and putting yourself in good positions. Weather does seem to always play a factor at Daytona. It could rain at any time, so we’ll try and stay ahead of that weather and see. We have great engineers watching it constantly, so if a shower does pop up, we’ll look at some strategy if need be.”

Describe the mood leading into the last race of the regular season.

“Obviously, it’s different for the drivers that are in the NASCAR Playoffs versus those who are not. I think we’re already focused on Darlington Raceway, which is the first race in the NASCAR Playoffs, and trying to get our baseline dialed in at the simulator. Right now, this is the grind of our season. We’ve been going for a long time now. We only had one off weekend this year and that was Easter, so we have been going at it and everybody’s just pushing as hard as they can to the to the finish. It sure felt good getting that win to get that off your shoulders and feel like you can go ahead and get after it in the Playoffs.”

What’s your schedule like when you get to town?

“We always make the most of our trip to Daytona. I’m actually going to do some deep sea fishing with our friends at Huk when I get there. In addition, Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops are a big partner of ours, so anytime I can get out on the water and try and reel in a fish before a race, I’m all about it. I love to get out there and fish a little bit, maybe catch a big one.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway… Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 will mark Kyle Busch’s 41st career NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona International Speedway. In the premier series, Busch owns one win (July 2008), nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes at the World Center of Racing. The 40-year-old has led 539 laps and completed 93.1% (6,685 of 7,182) of total laps competed. Busch also holds an average starting position of 15.8 and an average finishing position of 18.5. The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet is second among active drivers with 539 laps led and has led at least one lap in 29 of his starts at Daytona.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of homemade meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 28 states. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Meet Busch… Busch is scheduled to make an appearance at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Midway on Friday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. Local Time for NASCAR Family Feud. Later that afternoon, Busch will take to the nearby Fanzone Stage for a Q&A. Stop by to hear from the driver of the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet and don’t forget to purchase gear for race day at the nearby RCR Merchandise Hauler.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Is the pressure any higher going into Daytona International Speedway this weekend with it being the last race before the Playoffs?

“I think it’s always high anyways. Through the field, every position, doesn’t really matter, you know, they’ll crash for 10th-place for a finish. Just deal with what you can, and hopefully you’ve got a fast enough race car to be in front of the field and drive away.”

Have you looked at the flap on the A-post and you have any thoughts on it?

“I’ve seen it. I mean, if it works, it works, great. That’s the whole point and process of it.”

Is the pressure to win now to make the Playoffs any different than week two or week three?

“I don’t think so, no. We just know time is running out, but I don’t think the pressure is any greater. It’s just a matter of being able to get it done and right now is the best time, you know, so you can go try to prepare for a championship.”

Are you stressed out over this being the last weekend to make the Playoffs?

“No, I’m not stressed out over it. I think that we go to each and every single weekend with the mindset to try to go out there and win, and, you know, we haven’t put ourselves in that position to be able to score a victory. So, you know, we need to. But I wouldn’t say that this weekend puts any added pressure on that.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway… Austin Hill has made two career NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona International Speedway, driving in both the 2023 and 2024 edition of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. After qualifying 26th and finishing 14th with the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet in his Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway in 2023, Hill was involved in a crash last season with Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet, leading him to finish the race 25th after qualifying 23rd. The Winston, Georgia native has also competed in eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the World Center of Racing, earning three victories (2022, 2023, 2024) and two pole positions (both 2023 races). In addition, Hill has raced in six NASCAR Truck Series events, securing the checkered flag in his 2019 victory.

Second of Five in 2025… This weekend will mark Hill’s third of five starts aboard the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet during the 2025 Cup Series season. The remaining race lineup includes Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, and Talladega Superspeedway on October 19.

Career Cup Series Stats… Hill has taken part in a total of 12 Cup Series races, making at least one start in each of the last three seasons. The Xfinity Series championship contender posted a career-best finish of ninth in his most recent appearance on the Cup Series at the Chicago Street Race this past July.

About United Rentals… United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,591 rental locations in North America, 39 in Europe, 37 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 27,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $21.43 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Worksite Performance Solutions… United Rentals boasts the industry’s largest and most versatile fleet. In today’s digital age, we go beyond equipment, integrating people, equipment, and data to foster innovation and create connected worksites. United Rentals’ Worksite Performance Solutions enable unprecedented control, strategic decision-making, and unlock new opportunities. From the perimeter gate to the back office, United Rentals connects worksites to drive safety, productivity, and sustainability.

Meet Hill… Hill is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Midway on Saturday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet and purchase gear for race day.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What is the mindset heading into the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway?

“I have a few Cup Series superspeedway races under my belt now, and in those races, I’ve learned that the Cup car does not react the same way as the Xfinity Series car. With that being said though, there are some tendencies behind the wheel that are the same and just a product of the style of racing. Our No. 33 team wants to have a solid day and keep our United Rentals Chevrolet out of trouble. If we can find ourselves in a position in the final laps, anything can happen at the end of these races.”

You earned a top-10 finish in your last start behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet. Does that carry momentum into this weekend?

“It’s been a little bit – almost two months – since my last race in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet, but we had a great race in Chicago on the street course. It was a fun weekend passing a lot of cars and earning my first Cup Series top-10 finish. The style of racing is completely different this weekend and there is so much out of your control at times, but from a mental standpoint, we know what this team is capable of. Everyone at RCR has been working extremely hard to bring another fast car to the track and we’ll give it our best shot.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway… Jesse Love will travel to Daytona International Speedway looking to repeat his success from this winter when he won the season-opener’s United Rentals 300. The win marked Love’s second Xfinity Series win of his career. During the race, Love led 30 laps, including the last 18 of the race, putting the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet out front on the final three restarts. Throughout his career, Love has made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway. In his Xfinity Series debut at the World Center of Racing in February 2024, the Menlo Park, California native earned his first career pole position, led the most laps (34), and captured his first career stage win. Love also has one career ARCA Menards Series start, where the young driver started from the second position, faced motor issues, and finished in seventh-place.

Did You Know? Love was the third youngest pole winner in Xfinity Series history at Daytona International Speedway and just the 14th driver to claim the first starting position in their series debut.

Drafting Track Dominance… As the Xfinity Series heads for Daytona International Speedway, Love has had arguably the most success of his career on drafting tracks. Love has won the pole at six of the last 10 superspeedway races. The 20-year-old is one of nine active drivers with a win on a drafting track, and one of six active drivers to have previously raced his way to Victory Lane in Daytona Beach.

Standings Update… Through 23 regular season events, Love currently holds the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 68 points behind third-place Sam Mayer and 92 points behind standings leader Connor Zilisch. Love leads the Xfinity Series with 15 top-10 finishes.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… Love is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Daytona International Speedway Fan Midway on Friday, August 21 at 5:00 p.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet and purchase gear for race day.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

You have had success on superspeedways and won the season opener in Daytona Beach in February. What can we expect from the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet this weekend?

“I always look forward to going to the superspeedway races. We typically always start upfront and have a good shot the pole, and then we’re in a good position to get stage points and and have a solid race because of that. We always have a lot of speed under the hood, and always have a shot to win. I always enjoy coming to these races and Daytona is one of my favorite venues to go to. It’s not a place that I feel like I’ve done a great job at in the past, it doesn’t really suit my drafting style as much as Talladega does, but I feel like this weekend I should be able to really hone in on it. With my style I’ve kind of gone two different directions. My baseline, obviously drafting style didn’t fully work there, and then I’ve kind of went to a completely different style for the season opener for this year. We won so that was a big positive and got our season started on the right track, but I didn’t necessarily do a great job throughout the race so hopefully I can have another shot to win and just run a better race and dominate it more like I typically do at Talladega. Obviously my car will be capable and I feel like I should be able to hit the nail on the head as far as my style goes for this weekend.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway… Austin Hill has competed in eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Daytona International Speedway, earning three victories – a resounding 37.5% of his starts. Over the last seven Xfinity Series races, the Winston, Ga. native has started on the front row for all but two at the World Center of Racing. Hill also has six NASCAR Truck Series starts, securing the checkered flag in his 2019 victory.

Daytona Success, Drafting Dominance… Hill and the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet have found Victory Lane three times in the last seven Xfinity Series races at the World Center of Racing. Across all drafting tracks, Hill is the all-time leader with nine victories, having led 754 laps and won 14 stages. Across the last 21 drafting track races, Hill has raced his way to victory lane nine times. Since Hill joined Richard Childress Racing full time in 2022, the legendary racing team has won 11 of 21 drafting track Xfinity races.

Double Duty… This weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Hill will climb aboard the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet to make the third of five NASCAR Cup Series starts in the 2025 season.

About Global Industrial… For over 75 years, Global Industrial has been the source for industrial equipment and supplies for businesses of all sizes and the public sector. They have been – and continue to be – a leader, and an authority, for supplying industrial-strength equipment that delivers uncompromising quality at an exceptional value with experts who understand the unique needs of our customers.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What is the outlook and expectation heading back to Daytona International Speedway?

“Our expectation is to win the race for sure, but it’s not going to be easy. We don’t have a ton of help out there, so we will have to be smart and control the race from up front. We have to be aggressive and calculated with our moves. If we lose track position, it will be tough to get it back, because the rest of the field knows that we are one of the cars to beat for the win. At the end of the race, a little bit of luck has to be involved in these superspeedway races. We will need to have everything work out, but the number one goal is to go for the win.”

Does the August race at Daytona International Speedway have a different feel than the race in February?

“Yes, because with it being hotter outside, the track will be slicker. Handling comes into effect more, which has been the trend the last couple of seasons in the summer race. You need a balance of being trimmed out with raw speed and having drivability in your car to where, if you need to make big moves, you can.”

You’ve had a lot of success on superspeedways in your career. Is there a reason why?

“I say it every time we go to a superspeedway race, but the biggest thing for me is I feel like Derek Kneeland (Xfinity Series spotter), and I are really aggressive from the start of the race. During Stage 1, we learn to set ourselves up for Stage 2 and Stage 3. That is not going to change any; it’s just something that we have always done. If we get big runs, we pull out of line to see if it works. The more that you can learn in Stage 1 to apply to Stage 2 and 3, it sets you up better for when you get in the final 10 or 20 laps. You can apply everything that has been learned early in the race. This is something that is carried over for every race I’ve ever run on a superspeedway and probably won’t change going forward.”