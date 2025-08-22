NHRA

NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES AWARDS CEREMONY RETURNS TO PECHANGA RESORT CASINO IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WINE COUNTRY

By Official Release
5 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 22, 2025) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony is again slated to take place at Pechanga Resort Casino in the heart of scenic Southern California Wine Country.

The 2025 ceremony, which takes place for the fourth straight year at Pechanga Resort Casino, is set for Monday, Nov. 17, following the final race of the season and the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, which takes place Nov. 13-16 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Along with serving as the host of the NHRA Awards Ceremony, Pechanga Resort Casino has been named the “Official Resort Casino of Pomona Dragstrip,” which has hosted a pair of NHRA events for six decades.

At the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, Pechanga Resort Casino will also have an exclusive resort offer available for fans at the legendary track, as the NHRA closes out the 2025 season and prepares for its 75th anniversary season in 2026 with a spectacular finale and a memorable awards ceremony.

“NHRA represents pure American ingenuity – taking machines to their absolute limit and pushing boundaries that shouldn’t be possible. That’s the Pechanga story, too,” said Sean Vasquez, President, Pechanga Development Corporation. “We’ve built one of the premier resort destinations in California on our sovereign land, creating thousands of jobs and economic opportunity for our region.

“Hosting the NHRA awards ceremony brings together two great American success stories, the thunder of drag racing and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Pechanga Band.”

The NHRA Awards Ceremony, an invitation-only black-tie affair, will honor and celebrate the 2025 world champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle. It will also award the 2025 NHRA Rookie of the Year, a Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and the NHRA Crew of the Year Award presented by Red Line Oil in each professional category.

The annual event opens with a pre-event cocktail reception at 5 p.m., followed by a formal sit-down dinner at 6 p.m., and the awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m. The official after party will conclude the evening’s festivities.

Champions in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will also be honored at Pechanga Resort Casino, with a ceremony taking place from 4-5 p.m., joining the activities at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony, where they will also be recognized.

Located just 60 miles south of In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pechanga Resort Casino is the largest resort/casino on the West Coast and is nestled in Temecula Valley’s picturesque Southern California Wine Country.

Offering the closest experience to Las Vegas any visitor can get, the top-rated resort, which was named the top casino in California and “Best U.S. Casino” by USA Today, offers AAA Four-Diamond comfort and amenities in its 1,100 spacious guest rooms and suites, a wide variety of fine dining options, an award-winning 18-hole golf course, spa services, wine tasting, and more than 3,500 slot machines, tables games and poker rooms.

Pechanga Resort Casino is nominated for an impressive 10th time in USA Today’s 10Best.com Readers’ Poll for the Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas. Fans and race teams can visit Pechanga.com/vote everyday through Aug. 25 to cast a vote for Pechanga Resort Casino.

Highlights from the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony will be available on the NHRA YouTube page, as well as photos and interviews on the red carpet before the ceremony on NHRA’s social media pages.

About Pechanga Resort Casino

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas by Newsweek, Best Casino in the West by USA TODAY 10Best.com and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Pechanga offers 5,500 of the hottest slots, table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination unmatched in California. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram and on X @PechangaCasino.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
NHRA UNVEILS NEW WALLY PARKS TOWER AHEAD OF CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR Announces 2026 Schedules
02:15
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Daytona Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:28
Video thumbnail
Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim captures seventh win
02:21
Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25

Latest articles

COOK OUT Named Presenting Sponsor Of Next Month’s Catwalk for Causes

Official Release -
COOK OUT, a North Carolina-based restaurant group, joins the one-of-a-kind fashion show Catwalk for Causes as this year’s presenting sponsor
Read more

Cindric, Buescher and Preece Discuss Regular Season Daytona Finale

Official Release -
Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Menards/Maytag Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, has clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after his win earlier this year at Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more

Can I Change 1 Tire With Steps And Tips

SM -
Don't worry, it is very easy, and it may require no more than 30-40 minutes for you, but if you take an expert's assistance, like A1 Tire, then it can be done in just 15 to 20 minutes.
Read more

How To Change Quad Tires – Step-by-Step Guide With Safety Tips

SM -
If you face any issues with tires other than them, then you should take an expert's opinion, like KT Roadside. 
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category