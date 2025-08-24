CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 2: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Seven Team Chevy Drivers Set to Compete for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Team Chevy’s Daniel Suarez and Justin Haley turned in a valiant effort for one last chance at a playoff berth – ultimately taking the checkered flag of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in a four-wide photo finish in the second and third positions, respectively.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series 26-race regular season saw Chevrolet collect a manufacturer-leading 12 wins – recorded by six drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations. With Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman securing the 16th and final position in the series’ playoff field, the Bowtie brigade will pace its manufacturer competitors in both driver and organization representation heading into the championship title hunt.

Back where the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season began, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team started their fight for a playoff spot with a front-row starting position for the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Playoff pressure produced aggressive racing from the drop of the green flag with the opening stage coming to a close with a multi-car pileup that collected a handful of drivers in a ‘must-win’ position that saw their title hopes come to a close including Team Chevy’s Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Despite being sidelined in the Stage One melee, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet team capitalized on a 60-point cushion heading into the regular season finale to claim the 16th and final spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Already sealing their title run fate with a win, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain cashed in on stage points – driving their Chevrolet-powered machines to a sweep of the stage wins.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd – Daniel Suarez

3rd – Justin Haley

6th – Kyle Larson

10th – Chase Elliott

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 26 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 12

Poles: 10

Top-Fives: 52

Top 10s: 111

Stage Wins: 22

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 will get underway with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31, at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

﻿Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 15th

“We had a really good No. 1 SafetyCulture Chevrolet tonight. I didn’t ask for an adjustment all night, and I wouldn’t ask for anything different for another 400 miles. That’s really, really cool to do that. The speedway package is a tight box, and we’ve migrated to a really good spot on the No. 1 team. I think from across the board, listening to Shane (van Gisbergen), he had some issues that I’ve had year’s past, so hopefully we’ll get the No. 88 Chevrolet headed in our direction.”

How important is it to have two Trackhouse Racing drivers in the playoffs?

“It’s super important. I want three, though. I’m proud of the effort by Daniel (Suarez) and the No. 99 team. He kept his cool tonight. I tried to push him at times; it didn’t work out and he made it up there on his own there at the end and gave himself a shot. It would be better with three, but we’re definitely proud of the effort tonight. We still have three cars going to compete for wins.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 24th

“It was fun to head into a Daytona race locked into the NASCAR Playoffs and with a little bit less pressure on us. I hate that we couldn’t work with the No. 8 team more and help push Kyle Busch to a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. We had a chance tonight, but the race didn’t play out to our favor. We had a tough decision when the caution flag came out with 11 laps to go. We could gamble and stay out, or pit and have plenty of fuel and fresh tires on the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet if there were multiple restarts. We opted for the tires because traditionally there’s a good chance at a big wreck in the closing laps of these races. The wreck never came and we didn’t have enough laps to regain our position. We put ourselves in a bad spot, but we’ll clean that stuff up. We’ve got 10 weeks of NASCAR Playoff racing coming up.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 6th

Describe what unfolded from your perspective. You were in the mix at the end at Daytona International Speedway…

“Yeah, we’ve been in the mix a lot, I just haven’t gotten to finish a lot of them. It was a lot of fun tonight. We got a stage win. I made some mistakes there at the end of the second stage, but we had a shot there at the end. It just gets super intense. I’m glad the No. 48 (Alex Bowman) got locked-into the playoffs.”

We have Darlington coming up. How do you get refocused now and start running for the championship?

“Yeah, it’s good to get a couple good runs in the last couple of weeks and go to one of our better tracks (at Darlington Raceway) next weekend; keep the momentum going and get the playoffs started off right.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

“When the No. 5 (Kyle Larson) put the No. 60 (Ryan Preece) three-wide, the pack lost momentum, and I got too far out. By the time I realized it, I tried to check up, but then everyone came around me and I was just trying to find a lane. It was pretty tough, and obviously I don’t think the No. 5 wanted to push a new car to the win, so he was doing everything he could to win and that is respectable.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 33rd

“The No. 8 Cheddar’s Chevrolet was fast and we were confident in our Richard Childress Racing Machine. We got wrecked late in the first stage and ended up in the garage. The whole team gave it their all and got us back on track so we were able to finish the race. I’m proud of our team and the work they did to keep us running, and now we’ll focus on Darlington.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 10th

How did tonight go for you, and what are you looking forward to next weekend at Darlington Raceway to kickoff the playoffs?

“Yeah, we got Alex (Bowman) in, so that’s good. I think Ryan (Blaney) jumped us in points and so did Kyle (Larson), so unfortunately, we lost a couple of playoff points there. But nonetheless, it was still good to get a handful and some change (of points). We’ll go to Darlington and try to build on the race we had there in the spring.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 19th

How was the communication with Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) back at home in Charlotte?

“Thank you to everyone back at the shop. I thought Brandon (McSwain) did a really good job stepping in tonight. We’ve worked together for probably a decade, really, since the JR Motorsports days. He did a good job, and I’m sure all the work that Rudy (Fugle) was doing back at the shop helped Brandon, as well.

Just really proud of the effort by this No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet team. We had some gremlins there at the beginning of the race. We just had some weird stuff going on. Really nothing was wrong with the car, we just got in that early crash and thought we might have had some damage. But overall, our Chevy was good enough to compete for the win. I just wish I could take a couple decisions back in the final stage, and really, that caution hurt us because we were kind of mired in the back and it was hard to pass. I thought our weekend was smooth, all things considered. Just excited to get to Darlington. It’s one of our best racetracks, and I’m sure we’ll be fast there.”

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 30th

“Bummed out for our United Rentals team. Getting caught up in a wreck that early in the race is very disappointing, but so much is out of your control during superspeedway racing. We were in the outside lane and just had nowhere to go. With qualifying being rained out, we started 36th but made moves as soon as the green flag waved. Driving to 14th in five laps showed the speed our Chevrolet had. Hate that we couldn’t compete because I felt really good about our chances to get a top-10. The No. 33 team kept digging all night, trying to make the most of it. We’ll try again in a few weeks at Bristol.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage One.

Finished: 35th

Stenhouse Jr. on the accident that ended the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet team’s race in Stage one:

“I couldn’t really see anything. I got hit from about every direction after it happened. The No. 5 (Kyle Larson) got to the outside of the No. 22 (Joey Logano), which then in-turn, I think it put that row four-wide. I’m not sure what happened between the No. 22 and the No. 23 (Bubba Wallace). It was just really aggressive racing there. Our plan was to put our No. 47 Jack Link’s Duos Chevrolet towards the front and be at the front as much as possible. We got there, and I was in the position that I wanted to be in. I felt like we were going to get into turn one in probably fifth or sixth-place there and try to finish the stage out, but it didn’t happen.”

Do you feel like you had a car that could win?

“Our No. 47 Jack Link’s Duos felt really good. I was really stable. I felt like I had a little bit more speed, which was something I was excited about. I felt like I put my Chevy in a lot of good spots, and we went from the back to the front like we normally do.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage One.

Finished: 36th

Is there anything you could have done to avoid that wreck?

“Being in front of it is really about all I could do, unfortunately. From where we were, there just really wasn’t any way to get around it. All of the hits just sort of compounded too much to be able to fix it. I hate it for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet team. We’ve done a lot of good things lately. Tonight is going to be stressful to watch, but we’ll see what happens. Hope for no new winners, but if somebody wins, they deserve it. It’s unfortunate that we haven’t won yet this year. We’ve been so strong, especially lately. I would say from Michigan on, it’s been something fun to be a part of.

It was all very out of our control. I hate that we tanked so bad the first run. The bottom lane just fell apart behind us. We had to overcome that, but we had gotten back to the back side of the top-10. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 16th

How much were you able to learn being able to complete the whole race tonight?

“It was awesome. We set out and achieved what we wanted to do. I wasn’t quite a good enough pusher to help the No. 99 (Daniel Suarez). I would just get tight and bound up, and I couldn’t stay attached. But when we were out front, it was good. It was good to lead some laps and control some lanes. I learned a lot. We just have to keep building. It’s another solid result for this No. 88 Red Bull Chevrolet team.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 2nd

You had a fast Chevrolet here today. What else did you need there at the end?

“We just needed one more spot. The No. 99 Coca-Cola Chevrolet team did a great job. We just probably needed to be in position a little bit earlier, but our Chevy was strong. We just lost a little bit of control in the final stage and that set us behind a little bit. The No. 12 (Ryan Blaney, race winner) was back there with us at one point. Overall, we had a good car all night, but it was just a little bit too late.”

